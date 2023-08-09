In Pictures: 12 of the best things to do in Largs
Here’s our guide to the North Ayrshire town with some of the best spots to check out
Largs has long been a popular and favourite seaside resort which generations of Glaswegian’s have flocked to over the years as they headed on their holidays “doon the watter”.
Located on the Firth of Clyde, the town has historic links to the Vikings with the year 1263 being key as the Vikings, attempted to land from a fleet of longboats, but were repulsed by the army of Alexander III. There is annual festival each year to commemorate this with battle re-enactments and living history displays.
The Isle of Cumbrae is near to Largs with plenty opting to also jump on the ferry over to Millport for the day.
Whether you fancy sampling some of Scotland’s best ice cream, discovering Largs’ history or relaxing we have you covered with the best spots to head to in the town.