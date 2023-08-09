In Pictures: 12 of the best things to do in Largs

Here’s our guide to the North Ayrshire town with some of the best spots to check out

Largs has long been a popular and favourite seaside resort which generations of Glaswegian’s have flocked to over the years as they headed on their holidays “doon the watter”.

Located on the Firth of Clyde, the town has historic links to the Vikings with the year 1263 being key as the Vikings, attempted to land from a fleet of longboats, but were repulsed by the army of Alexander III. There is annual festival each year to commemorate this with battle re-enactments and living history displays.

The Isle of Cumbrae is near to Largs with plenty opting to also jump on the ferry over to Millport for the day.

Whether you fancy sampling some of Scotland’s best ice cream, discovering Largs’ history or relaxing we have you covered with the best spots to head to in the town.

1 . Have a stroll along Largs sea front You can enjoy a peaceful stroll along the sea front at Largs which is complete with a Victorian promenade as you look out over the Firth of Clyde - do look out for the seagulls though! Photo: Kenny Lam

2 . Have an ice cream at Nardini’s Nardini’s is a west of Scotland institution having been originally opened in 1935. It is synonymous with a trip “doon the watter” making it a must visit in Largs for some of the finest ice cream you might ever sample.

3 . Get your photo with Viking Magnus Magnus has become an unmissable part of Largs in recent years having been put in place on the prom in 2013. The sculpture was erected to commemorate the 750th anniversary of the Battle of Largs. Photo: Kenny Lam

4 . Eat at Scott’s Bar & Restaurant Located at Largs Yacht Haven, Scotts Bar and Restaurant is the perfect venue for everything from a leisurely coffee to an unforgettable night out with your best friends with them serving food from 9am each morning.

