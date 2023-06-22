In Pictures: The best places in Glasgow for ice cream

The perfect accompaniment to a warm day an ice cream, and Glasgow has plenty of places to choose from. No matter whether you prefer a tub, nougat or cone we’ve got you covered with some of the best spots in the city to enjoy all kinds of flavours with our list including some long-established city institutions as well as some newcomers.
1. University Cafe
The University Cafe on Byres Road is a Glasgow institution with the Verrechia family having served the people of the city for over 100 years.
2. Loop & Scoop
A stroll along Great Western Road can be the perfect thing to do on a sunny day in Glasgow. Before heading into the Botanic Gardens, be sure to drop by Loop & Scoop who have plenty of tasty flavours on offer as well as terrific churros but be prepared to wait in the queue!
3. Cafe D’Jaconelli
Cafe D’Jaconelli is a throwback in time having played host to the location where Renton and Spud share a milkshake in Trainspotting. The cafe in Maryhill also has an ice cream sundae named after Billy Connolly who has popped in to try one.
4. Coia’s Cafe
Coia’s Cafe is an East End favourite where you can enjoy their flavoursome ice cream both in their restaurant and to takeaway. A nougat with some raspberry sauce goes down a treat after a brilliant bowl of pasta.