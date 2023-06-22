Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
DJ confirms she will leave BBC Radio 1 after eight years
Clive Myrie pulled from BBC News at Ten after Boris Johnson lying joke
Father of two goes missing swimming English Channel
Titanic missing sub: US Coast Guard widens search as noises continue
Two injured and one arrested after stabbing at London hospital
Body found after police search river for missing woman

In Pictures: The best places in Glasgow for ice cream

Here are some of our favourite ice cream places in the city

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville
Published 22nd Jun 2023, 11:32 BST

The perfect accompaniment to a warm day an ice cream, and Glasgow has plenty of places to choose from. No matter whether you prefer a tub, nougat or cone we’ve got you covered with some of the best spots in the city to enjoy all kinds of flavours with our list including some long-established city institutions as well as some newcomers.

The University Cafe on Byres Road is a Glasgow institution with the Verrechia family having served the people of the city for over 100 years.

1. University Cafe

The University Cafe on Byres Road is a Glasgow institution with the Verrechia family having served the people of the city for over 100 years.

A stroll along Great Western Road can be the perfect thing to do on a sunny day in Glasgow. Before heading into the Botanic Gardens, be sure to drop by Loop & Scoop who have plenty of tasty flavours on offer as well as terrific churros but be prepared to wait in the queue!

2. Loop & Scoop

A stroll along Great Western Road can be the perfect thing to do on a sunny day in Glasgow. Before heading into the Botanic Gardens, be sure to drop by Loop & Scoop who have plenty of tasty flavours on offer as well as terrific churros but be prepared to wait in the queue!

Cafe D’Jaconelli is a throwback in time having played host to the location where Renton and Spud share a milkshake in Trainspotting. The cafe in Maryhill also has an ice cream sundae named after Billy Connolly who has popped in to try one.

3. Cafe D’Jaconelli

Cafe D’Jaconelli is a throwback in time having played host to the location where Renton and Spud share a milkshake in Trainspotting. The cafe in Maryhill also has an ice cream sundae named after Billy Connolly who has popped in to try one.

Coia’s Cafe is an East End favourite where you can enjoy their flavoursome ice cream both in their restaurant and to takeaway. A nougat with some raspberry sauce goes down a treat after a brilliant bowl of pasta.

4. Coia’s Cafe

Coia’s Cafe is an East End favourite where you can enjoy their flavoursome ice cream both in their restaurant and to takeaway. A nougat with some raspberry sauce goes down a treat after a brilliant bowl of pasta.

Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:GlasgowWeatherFoodGlasgow Southside