Regulars celebrated the coronation in style!

In Rutherglen today, a group of local pub regulars celebrated the coronation of King Charles III with a watch party and ‘family day’.

Over at The Old Quarry Bar in Rutherglen on Cathcart Road, regulars and their families celebrated the coronation of the new King - complete with banners, balloons, and good times.

A banner hung over Rutherglen town centre reading:”Royal Burgh of Rutherglen celebrates the Coronation of King Charles III”

Rutherglen has been a Royal Burgh for nearly 900 years, having been decreed a Burgh by Royal Charter from King David I of Scotland - who reigned from 1124 to 1153. Back when Rutherglen was annointed a Royal Burgh in 1126, it was little more than a single street - now it’s expanded to a fully fledged town!

1 . King Charles Wreath Picture by John Devlin

2 . The banner over Rutherglen Picture by John Devlin

3 . Getting things ready on coronation eve! Picture by John Devlin

4 . Dancing away at The Old Quarry Bar Picture by John Devlin