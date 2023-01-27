Shortlisted contestants will be taken to Greece to compete against other contestants in a talent show for the lead roles

A one-of-a-kind theatrical competition is coming to Glasgow as part of ITV 1’s nationwide search to find the future musical theatre stars of global smash hit and feel-good musical MAMMA MIA!

The search will be recorded as the contestants are wittled down in an eight-part series from producers Thames and Littlestar - set to be broadcast on ITV 1 at the end of this year. The opportunity is a huge one, MAMMA MIA! has been seen by 65 million people across the world as the musical continues to break box office records.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The show, called MAMMA MIA! I Have a Dream, will search for two ingénues to play the roles of Sophie and Sky in MAMMA MIA! in London’s West End, as characterised by Amanda Seyfried and Dominic Cooper in the two films. Throughout the series, musical theatre hopefuls will be put through their paces as they navigate their way through challenges, masterclasses, and performances.

Filmed against the beautiful backdrop of the idyllic Greek islands, where the original MAMMA MIA! story is set, producers say it ‘will look and feel like no other talent show on television.’ Audiences will see the contestants mentored by guest industry stars through unique workshops and judged by a panel of well-known industry experts in both music and theatre. Contestants will have the full MAMMA MIA! experience and will get to see first-hand what it’s like to be part of a West End musical.

The competition will culminate in a live, dazzling grand-finale broadcast from a theatre in London’s West End, where two winners will take it all and win the roles of Sophie and Sky in the musical.

MAMMA MIA! is the sunny, funny tale of a mother, a daughter and three possible dads on a Greek island idyll, all unfolding to the magic of ABBA’s timeless pop masterpieces.

Advertisement

The success of MAMMA MIA! has spawned two record-breaking blockbuster films, MAMMA MIA! The Movie and MAMMA MIA! Here We Go Again, starring a host of stars including Meryl Streep, Christine Baranski, Julie Walters, Pierce Brosnan, Colin Firth, Stellan Skarsgård, Amanda Seyfried, Dominic Cooper, Lily James and Cher.

Creator and global producer of MAMMA MIA!, Judy Craymer will co-executive produce the show and will be on hand to help the contestants reach their full performing potential, every step of the way.

Advertisement

Sophie and SKY from the MAMMA MIA! London 2022 - 2023 cast. Photo by Brinkhoff/Mögenburg

Judy Craymer says: “MAMMA MIA! has always been a show that has encouraged young actors and given opportunities to those making their stage debuts - just as our current Sophie and Sky in London (Meg Hateley and Miles Henderson) are making their West End debuts - so it feels the perfect fit for a TV show that will seek out new talent for musical theatre.

Advertisement

“In the lead-up to the celebrations for the stage musical’s 25th birthday in 2024, we’re really looking forward to working with Thames and ITV on this show and involving our well-loved musical as much as possible in the programme.”

Amelia Brown, Managing Director of Thames, says: “The excitement we have for making this show is like no other - it’s a dream come true for so many of us at Thames. Merging the global brand of MAMMA MIA! and all the talent at Littlestar with the power behind the talent show juggernauts such as Britain’s Got Talent will mean it’s a show that can’t be missed.”