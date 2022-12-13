Joshua Bassett, who starred in Disney+ series High School Musical: The Musical The Series (HSMTMTS) alongside Olivia Rodrigo, is coming to Glasgow next year.

Joshua Bassett has confirmed his first-ever world tour that is scheduled to go through North America and Europe, including Glasgow. Titled ‘The Complicated Tour’, the Disney popstar will perform in Glasgow in 2023.

The Glasgow show is scheduled to take place as one of the three UK dates to bookend Joshua Bassett’s tour. He will play at the city’s intimate music venue SWG3 on May 8 in 2023.

The announcement follows the release of Joshua Bassett’s second EP ‘Sad Songs In A Hotel Room.’ It hit streaming platforms and store shelves in September and has received rave reviews.

California-born Joshua also recently released a new single called ‘Different’ in late-October. It raised eyebrows for its references to ex-girlfriend and now-pop sensation Olivia Rodrigo, who he starred alongside in Disney+ series HSMTMTS.

The pair split in December 2021 which subsequently led to Olivia Rodrigo’s monster-hit album ‘Sour’. Joshua Bassett then got into a relationship with popular singer and Girl Meets World star Sabrina Carpenter but have since parted ways.

How to get tickets to Joshua Basset’s Glasgow show and is there a presale?

Tickets for Joshua Bassett’s Glasgow show were first available through an exclusive presale that opened on Tuesday (December 13) at 3pm. It has now closed.

General release is scheduled to go on sale from 10am on Friday (December 16). To set a reminder and purchase entry once available, visit the Live Nation website .

Full list of UK tour dates

May 2023

6 - Manchester: Academy 2

8 - Glasgow: SWG3 TV Studio*

9 - London: O2 Forum Kentish Town

