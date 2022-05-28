Planning a break away from city life? There’s plenty of escapes near Glasgow worth booking - from glamping pods with hot tubs, to luxury spa hotels.

Having spent so long confined to our homes and restricted from travelling abroad during the pandemic, people now seem more keen than ever to plan their next trip away - whether it be for general time-off work, the bank holiday weekend or the summer break.

As restrictions lifted, the reluctance to travel long distances by plane lingered for many, this was evident by the huge impact it had on the popularity of staycations within the UK.

Staycations still give you that much needed break from all the stresses and strains of everyday life. They are opportunities to discover and explore places in your own country that can be as beautiful, new and as exciting as exploring abroad.

Here are some last minute staycations within an hour of Glasgow.

Clyde View, Langbank

Enjoy the views from a private hot-tub (Image: AirBNB/Clyde View, Langbank)

Clyde View is a stunning, detached, luxury lodge with a hot tub located 10 minutes from Glasgow Airport in a beautiful countryside setting.

This is a perfect combo of luxury spa and nature retreat, making it an ideal location for a romantic getaway.

Situated in the peaceful village of Langbank, the lodge offers gorgeous sea views from your own private hot-tub looking towards the Firth of Clyde, Argyll Hills.

The luxury lodge is kitted out to the highest standard, making it a cosy, spacious home away from home. It offers a fully equipped lounge/kitchen/diner, with everything you could possibly need including a Smart TV, electric oven, dishwasher and coffee machine.

If you’re looking for a more active, outdoor break you can explore the country parks and estates of Glennifer, Castle Semple and Ingliston.

Find out more here .

Old Mill Cottage, Loch Lomond

Old Mill Cottage is a detached riverside property located in the quiet village of Croftamie on the edge of the Loch Lomond and Trossachs National Park.

This charming cottage has been finished to a high standard and offers lovely views over rolling fields. The spacious decking area overlooks the river and is an ideal location for watching the abundance of local wildlife.

If you wish to escape busy city life, this is the perfect getaway for you, with the background noise of the river rushing by, and the relaxing quality of the scenery and surroundings.

The beautiful riverside cottage is the perfect getaway from busy city life

This beautiful riverside cottage has a vast list of facilities available including free parking, wi-fi, HDTV with Amazon Prime Video, standard cable/satellite, and a garden to enjoy with your pets that are also welcome to stay.

Find out more here.

Stoneymollan Luxury Pods, Dunbartonshire

These luxury glamping pods are situated in Loch Lomond and The Trossachs National Park. Each pod is fully-equipped, insulated, and can easily accommodate up to two adults, and two young children.

Everything is provided from a wi-fi connection and smart TV, to kitchen appliances and even a barbecue, so you also have the option to dine al fresco.

Depending on the particular pod you book, you could take advantage of features such as a private hot tub, a sauna, and picnic tables.

There is so much to explore and many things to do in the area, such as walking trails, water or jet skiing, speed boat tours, and quad biking.

For the more adventurous types, there’s mountain climbing, and kayaking, as well as a sealife centre, and bird of prey centre for the kids to enjoy.

Find out more here .

Macdonald Inchyra, Falkirk

The Macdonald Inchyra Hotel & Spa is situated within a manor house and is ideally located for day trips to both Stirling and Falkirk.

The Inchura offers a spa break for two, which is the perfect last minute escape for a couple, or friends to enjoy.

The Inchyra Hotel & Spa offers a spa break for two - the perfect last minute escape

From deep tissue massages to facials, each of the treatments are individually tailored to you and the needs of your skin - leaving you feeling relaxed and rejuvenated.

Unwind with relaxing treatments and full use of the spa, before settling down for a restful night’s sleep in the luxury hotel.

Find out more here.

Burnhead Bothies, Lanarkshire

The Burnhead Bothy is a contemporary, cosy hilltop cabin, offering views of wild valleys and the neighbouring sheep, as well as the distant Glasgow skyline.

This staycation allows you to stay active and adventurous during the day, as you can go hiking or kayaking, and then enjoy relaxing evenings on the sofa by the wood-burner.

Cosy hilltop cabin with outdoor bath, and no wi-fi (Image: canopyandstars/Burnhead Bothies)

Once you’ve soaked in the views, you can head for a relaxing bath outside next to the cabin, and unwind in nature.

This is a real relaxing retreat away from everyday life, as although there is a mobile phone signal, there is no WiFi connection available. The site is off-grid so there are no plug sockets for phones, but there are USB ports available for charging devices.