With World Whisky Day taking place this weekend, we take a look at what drams from Glasgow you can enjoy on the day.

From single malts to blends ideal for cocktails, there’s something for all tastes and budgets from distilleries in and around Glasgow.

The Glasgow Distillery

Picture: Glasgow Distillery

This Hillington-based distillery opened in 2014 and became the first Single Malt Whisky Distillery in Glasgow for over 100 years.

They recently launched their new 70cl bottle across its range of Glasgow 1770 Single Malt Scotch Whisky, as they step up their global presence.

When it comes to a dram, 1770 The Original has been matured in first fill ex-bourbon casks, finished in virgin oak and non-chill filtered, and is described as "smooth, fruity and complex". A great all rounder and ideal for those new to whisky.

Priced at £49, it’s available online from the distillery.

Clydeside Distillery

Stobcross single malt whisky from the Clydeside Distillery is now available to buy. Picture: Todd Weller

Glasgow’s newest whisky distillery sits proudly on the banks of the Clyde and is only a short walk from the city centre along the river.

Back in October the distillery unveiled its first official Single Malt Scotch Whisky. Stobcross, a Lowland Single Malt, has been matured in American and European oak casks, and is now available to purchase, priced at £45, from the distillery shop and website.

Glengoyne

Glengoyne’s latest from the Legacy Series

Should you wish to try a Highland whisky that’s made close to Glasgow then you can find one just north of the city. Glengoyne distillery is easily accessible from the city centre by bus and is a great example of what a small Highland distillery is capable of.

The distillery has recently revealed the third expression of its award-winning legacy series. The Legacy Series: Chapter Three is the final instalment and continues to tell the unique stories of the people who have shaped the distillery over the last two centuries.

The newest addition to Legacy Chapter Three, will be available globally, as well as the distillery shop and website priced at £69.99.

Auchentoshan

Located along Great Western Road in Clydebank, Auchentoshan, one of the gems of the lowland region.

The Achentoshan Three Wood refers to the whisky’s triple maturation, with bourbon casks, then Oloroso and Pedro Ximénez casks being used to give it a light fruity character with hidden depth.