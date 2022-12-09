Lewis Capaldi was spotted out and about in Glasgow after his friend Luka La Volpe’s gig.

The Scottish superstar was attending his friends gig at SWG3 on Tuesday night, December 6, and also travelled to the after party at The Amsterdam Bar in the Merchant City - where the pair happily posed for pics with fans.

This news comes as Lewis Capaldi is set to perform his brand new single ‘Pointless’ on television for the first time in the Strictly Come Dancing semi-final results show this coming Monday, December 12. The show is on at 8.15pm on BBC1. On Friday December 9, Capaldi was announced as one of the headliners for Reading & Leeds festival 2023.