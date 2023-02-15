The Channel 4 show first aired almost 23 years ago and is nearing its 400th episode - here’s how to apply for new series

People from Scotland can now apply to appear on the popular Channel 4 show Location, Location, Location. The property programme aims to help people in search of their new home.

The programme first aired in 2000, and is currently fronted by Kirstie Allsopp and Phil Spencer, as they looked to find people their dream home, with a list of requirements. The upcoming season will be the show’s 39th.

On the Channel 4 website, they say “Property experts Kirstie Allsopp and Phil Spencer are set to start filming a new series of Location Location Location. From spring 2023 they’ll be pounding the pavements and beating the streets to find the perfect homes for those who need help.

“Upsizing, downsizing, first timers, or those looking for a forever home, there’s nobody better than Kirstie and Phil when it comes to finding and securing your perfect pad. If you’re a chain free buyer and want the chance to have them in your corner, click on the link below.”

You can apply directly on the Channel 4 website if you wish to be in the new series. You will go through a host of different sections including a profile, some other questions and a videos section before completing your application. The show is looking for people in Scotland and also in Northern Ireland.

