A big buzz as bingo player scoops jackpot

A player from Wishaw struck gold when she won the £50,000 jackpot at Buzz Bingo Motherwell.

Tuesday, 24th August 2021, 10:41 am
The lucky winner scooped the Big Buzz Special £50k prize at Buzz Bingo Motherwell

The lucky 78-year-old, who wishes to remain anonymous, plans to split the winnings evenly with her bingo buddy and use her half to spoil her children and grandchildren before enjoying the rest for herself.

The woman who has been playing at the Orbiston Street bingo hall for decades said: “This is the perfect time in life for spoiling yourself.”

Club manager Angela McPhee added: “We couldn’t be happier for our lucky winner and their fantastic win.

"This is our second winner of the Big Buzz Special £50k jackpot in 10 weeks. Everyone was cheering from their seats – it was such an exciting moment.”