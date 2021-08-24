A big buzz as bingo player scoops jackpot

The lucky winner scooped the Big Buzz Special £50k prize at Buzz Bingo Motherwell

The lucky 78-year-old, who wishes to remain anonymous, plans to split the winnings evenly with her bingo buddy and use her half to spoil her children and grandchildren before enjoying the rest for herself.

The woman who has been playing at the Orbiston Street bingo hall for decades said: “This is the perfect time in life for spoiling yourself.”

Club manager Angela McPhee added: “We couldn’t be happier for our lucky winner and their fantastic win.