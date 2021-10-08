CAB here to offer advice as ‘perfect storm’ of financial changes set to leave thousands of people worse off

Bellshill CAB is on hand to offer advice

Autumn sees the end of the furlough scheme, rising energy bills and a cut of £20 per week to Universal Credit.

Against this background, the local CAB is launching a campaign reminding people in Bellshill that free, confidential and impartial advice is available for anyone who needs it.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

During the pandemic Bellshill and District CAB unlocked over £360,000 in gains for people, helping 1550 clients in the process.

Manager Stephen Rees said: “The end of furlough, an increase in energy bills and the £20 cut to Universal Credit are happening over the next few weeks.

"Any one of these would be a challenge, but all of them happening together is going to be a perfect storm that will hit really hard.

“People facing tough financial choices in the coming weeks should know our advice adds up.

"Our team of advisers are here to help, and remember our advice is always free, confidential and impartial.

“We can help you with any financial problem, there may be grants or benefits you are entitled to but not aware off, you could be entitled to cheaper bills for utilities and we could help with debt advice.

"During the pandemic we have unlocked over £360,000k in financial gain for people who came to see us.