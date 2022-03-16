With Mother’s Day just around the corner (Sunday 27 March), why not treat your mum to a day of pampering?

From spa deals and escapes to pamper days at some of the country’s top luxury hotels, we take a look at some of the best spas in which to treat mum this Mother’s day.

PURE Spa

The mother’s day deal is at PURE Spa venues is the Spoil Mum Spa day, which includes: access to facilities, robe, and a choice of a 90 Minute PURE Face & Body Sensation, or a Pregnancy Massage’

Use code ‘MUM15’ for a £15 discount on the massages, which runs from Feb. 28th to March 27th.

The PURE Face & Body Sensation is a targeted full body massage followed with a facial prescribed to your needs while the pregnancy massage relieves back tension and swelling.

Gleneagles

Gleneagles spa treatment room

Recently redesigned and refurbished, the Gleneagles state-of-the-art spa creates a place to truly unwind and disconnect from the distractions and stresses of modern life.

Taking inspiration from the Perthshire estate and harnessing the power of nature to boost wellbeing is the spa’s guiding principle, with Gleneagles now producing its own balms, oils and scrubs derived from herbs and plants found on the hotel’s grounds and surrounding countryside.

The Gleneagles spa day offers access to spa and health club facilities, plus a choice of one 80 minute treatments. Choose from the Highland Healer Hot Stone Massage, Be in the Moment personalised massage or Renewal Radiance Body Ritual.

Enjoy a two course lunch in the wellness café, or treat the special woman in your life to Gleneagles’ indulgent Glendevon Afternoon Tea - a seasonal selection of pastries, cakes and savoury dishes, with panoramic views of the Ochil Hills.

Day package prices start from £210. Call 01764 290 018 to book. For more information, visit the Gleneagles website.

Marine North Berwick

The Spa at Marine North Berwick has just reopened following a makeover. New additions include a new studio room for exercise classes, including yoga, pilates and HIIT. The Indoor/Outdoor hydro pool has seen a refresh, as well as the thermal suite that includes a rock sauna, bio sauna, steam room, aroma steam room and ice room. The Spa also has a 18m indoor heated pool for guests to enjoy.

The Spa has now partnered with Caudalie, a leading French skincare company specialising in Vinotherapie. It is known for its skincare products harnessing extracts from the grape and grapevine and has since become known for its Vinotherapie Spas.

They currently have two new overnight stay packages available:

Marine Coastal Retreat: Overnight stay including 40-minute Caudalie treatment per person & £40 dining credit per person – along with prosecco in room and a Marine & Lawn x COCO Chocolatier chocolate bar

A Marine Spa Package: Overnight stay including 40-minute Caudalie treatment per person

Marine North Berwick also offers 84 guest rooms, two unique food and beverage concepts and 6,000 square feet of flexible meeting and event spaces. Overlooking the 16th hole of the historic West Links course of North Berwick Golf Club, the property has scenic views of landmarks including the Firth of Forth and Bass Rock.

Soul Space

This west end spa has three packages available for Mother’s day - time out (£72), mother and daughter pamper day (£144) and new beginnings (£72) - which are available to buy now.

Each package is 90 minutes and include treatments such as a decleor facial, gel manicure, aromatherapy massage and Indian head massage.

Find out more and book on the Soul Space website.

Kimpton Blythswood Square

Kimpton Blythswood Square spa

The Blythswood Square hotel have a range of gift vouchers ideal for Mother’s day, from £65.

Choose from a signature spa day to spa and dine deals.

Find out more on their website.

Cameron House

Cameron House have launched their Wellbeing Package for two from £497, ahead of Mother’s Day. The team have curated a perfect spa day for mothers and daughters to relax, restore and recharge.

The package includes:

Overnight stay in a classic bedroom

Choose one 55 Ritual Treatment per person

Two-hour Thermal and Hydro experience including rooftop infinity pool

Access to the Cameron House Leisure Club, Swimming pool, gym, sauna, steam room and bubble pool throughout your stay

Breakfast in the Cameron Grill restaurant

Cameron House also offer hotel gift vouchers, ideal for Mums looking for a solo escape.

Additionally there is an afternoon tea hosted in the lobby bar - serving finger sandwiches, freshly-baked scones, intricately prepared pastries, champagne and afternoon teas.

The Old Course

Old Course Hotel will be have a Tranquil Tea Day package, which is ideal for Mother’s Day.

Priced at £165 per person, the day includes

50 minute custom massage or facial

Afternoon tea served in the Spa Cafe

A gift from your therapist

Use of the spa facilities – including hydrotherapy pool, lap pool, sauna, and steam room

Full use of our Fitness Centre

Spa Days are available from 1st November 2021 – 31st April 2022 and between 10am–5pm unless stated otherwise.

Arnprior Farm

Arnprior Farm pool. Picture: Julie Howden

For something a bit different, treat your mum to a night away in a glamping pod at Arnprior Farm in Stirlingshire.

Arnprior was the first Scottish farm to open a pick your own pumpkin patch in 2015, and has since grown to offer a late night date night, and a spring time lambing experience as well as their newly completed glamping pods and swimming pool.

Keen to offer visitors the chance to sample a slice of rural life on a working farm, owners Rebecca and Duncan McEwen opened the doors to their glamping pods in October 2019.

The glamping site is home to four luxury pods, which have their own hot tubs and sleep up to five people. Guests can also book massages and treatments ahead of their stay, as well as using the pool.

Pod prices (excluding treatments) start from £230 for two nights in low season and £290 for two nights in high season (min of two nights). Once you book your pod you will be sent a private calendar to book a slot at the pool. For short notice bookings, early morning swim slots are available.

The Gailes Hotel

Picture: The Gailes Hotel

The Gailes Hotel near Irvine in Ayrshire has its ‘Spring Awakening’ spa break package available to book now from £145 per person for stays in March, including Mother’s Day.

Relax and recharge with a cleansing back ritual followed by a therapeutic scalp massage. The treatment is followed by a refreshing smoothie and fruit skewer in the Si! Spa lounge. You will also have access throughout your visit to a thermal suite with vitality pool, sauna and steam room as well as outdoor spa deck with hydro pool. After thoroughly unwinding, retreat to your room before enjoying a two-course dinner in Coast Restaurant & Bar and an overnight stay with full Scottish breakfast the next morning.

Package includes:

45 minute Thermal Suite experience, including outdoor spa area, prior to treatment

Cleansing back ritual followed by therapeutic scalp massage (55 minutes)

Fruit smoothie and fruit skewer served in Si! Spa lounge

Two course dinner in Coast Restaurant & Bar

One night (B&B)

To book, call the central reservations team on 01294 204040 or book online.

Spa days at The Gailes Hotel’s Si! Spa start at £90 including a 55 minute treatment, 45 minute thermal suite experience and access to Si! Spa facilities including outdoor spa deck and champagne and cocktail bar in the lounge.

Spa breaks start from £145 per person, including above plus overnight stay and full Scottish breakfast.

Macdonald Forest Hills Hotel & Spa, Loch Lomond & The Trossachs

Picture: Macdonald Forest Hills

Located in the heart of the Loch Lomond & The Trossachs National Park, the Macdonald Forest Hills Hotel & Spa is an ideal place to disconnect.

The Signature Spa Day package allows guests to unwind with a 85-minute Macdonald Signature Treatment before spending the rest of the day unwinding in the relaxation room, thermal suite, or pool. Starting from £119 per person, the experience includes a two course meal or afternoon tea with prosecco.

For more information on specific spa deals please visit the hotel’s website.

Macdonald Crutherland House Hotel & Spa, East Kilbride

Macdonald Crutherland swimming pool

The manor house that is the Macdonald Crutherland House Hotel & Spa has spa days from £65 per person and is only 20 minutes from Glasgow city centre.

The spa day includes a 25 minute ELEMIS treatment, full use of the spa facilities and a two course lunch in the restaurant.

For more information, please visit the hotel’s website.

Fairmont St Andrews ‘Time for Two’ Experience

Fairmont St Andrews pool

Enjoy a memorable spa experience together this Mother’s Day in Fairmont St Andrews’ Highland Suite. Relax side by side with a 50 minute individually tailored massage to suit your needs, before unwinding in Fairmont’s spa facilities and relaxation lounge.

The coastal resort in Fife recently announced a new partnership with leading wellbeing brand, ESPA, as well as a revamp of its popular gym facilities and brand new product and treatment list.

Offering ten luxury treatment rooms, 16-metre pool, modern fitness suite and range of hydrotherapy experiences, Fairmont St Andrews was named the Best Spa in Scotland by the Good Spa Awards 2021.