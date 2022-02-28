Hyndland takeaway Pizza Magic to be extended - as work begins on new restaurant

The Hyndland takeaway is being extended to offer more restaurant style dining.

What’s happening? Pizza Magic, a longstanding takeaway on Hyndland Road, is being extended into the space next door.

Owner Marco Stevenson lodged plans in 2017 to extend the takeaway into the neighbouring shop - the former Tabak newsagent - that shut its doors earlier that year.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Plans for Marco's 120 seater restaurant, which included al fresco style seating that overlooked the developed Old Station Park, were lodged in May 2017.

Picture: Pizza Magic

Speaking to Glasgow West End Today at the time of lodging the plans, he said: “I really care about Hyndland and this area – it is a special place to me and I want to give something back. I think the restaurant would be a real asset to people living here, sitting where it does.”

“It could be enjoyed by people using the park with children – and with dogs. I really want it to be a place where people come to chat and meet and enjoy the area.”

The plans were met with support from the community, and Marco said: “I have been really touched by the feedback I’ve had from the local community. I think people can see what I am trying to do – and how I care about the area.

“Old Station Park has improved so much in recent years through the work of the Friends. Having family and friends and diners generally so close will make the park a safer and friendlier place.”

Since then, that application was withdrawn and another submitted in 2018 which was approved in 2019. This one looks to have fewer outdoor seats at the front of the building, but there’s still a seated area overlooking the park.