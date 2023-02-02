NSandl Premium Bonds February winners in Glasgow have been announced.

National Savings and Investments (NS&I) has announced the Premium Bond winners for January, and a few Glasgow residents are in for some good fortune. Premium Bonds are an NS&I-issued investment product that offer the possibility to earn interest or a regular dividend income.

The bonds are acquired through the organisation and are then entered into a monthly prize draw which gives a chance of winning between £25 and £1 million tax-free. There were a number of winners from Glasgow this month with prize amounts starting from £1,000 and going up to a massive £25,000.

Here in Glasgow there was one lucky individual walking away with £25,000. In order to participate you must spend a minimum of £25 and purchase Premium Bonds until you reach the maximum holding amount of £50,000.

For every £1 you spend, you will obtain a unique bond number; therefore, if you pay the minimum charge of £25, you will receive 25 unique numbers with the opportunity to win a prize. Here’s all you need to know about the February Premium Bond winners, as well as how to find out if you’re one of them.

Full list of Premium Bonds winners in Glasgow City Region February 2023

These are the winning Glasgow bond numbers out of over 4.9 million Premium Bond prizes in January this year.

£25,000

467RZ595883 (purchased Aug 2021)

£10,000

456MK914922 (purchased May 2021)

£5,000

488TB046287 (purchased Feb 2022)

222WM565203 (purchased June 2014)

The full list of winners can be found on NS&I website.

How to enter

Finding out if you are a winner is easy. Simply visit the prize checker section on the NSandI website and enter your bond number.