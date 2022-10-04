NSandl Premium Bonds October winners in Glasgow have been announced.

National Savings and Investments (NS&I) has announced the October winners of Premium Bonds, and those in Glasgow could be in for some good news.

The NS&I has announced two UK winners of the £1,000,000 grand prize, one from Outer London and the other from Suffolk.

Meanwhile, 16 of the overall winners were from Glasgow.

Here’s all you need to know about the October Premium Bond winners, as well as how to find out if you’re one of them.

The NS&I has announced two UK winners of the £1,000,000 grand prize, one from Outer London and the other from Suffolk.

What is a Premium Bond and how do I enter the prize draw?

Advertisement

Premium Bonds are an NS&I-issued investment product that offer the possibility to earn interest or a regular dividend income.

These bonds are acquired through the organisation and are then entered into a monthly prize draw which gives a chance of winning between £25 and £1 million tax-free.

To participate, you must spend a minimum of £25, and you can continue to purchase Premium Bonds until you reach the £50,000 maximum holding amount.

For every £1 you spend, you will obtain a unique bond number; therefore, if you pay the minimum charge of £25, you will receive 25 unique numbers with the opportunity to win a prize.

To acquire Premium Bonds, visit the NS&I website .

Who were the big Premium Bonds UK winners in October?

Advertisement

In October 2022, two of the winners who received the grand prize of £1 million were from the UK.

The first bond, purchased in June 2018, was from Outer London and carried the number 333XB827779.

The second jackpot winner for this month was a Suffolk resident who has held the bond since July 2014 and won with the following number: 226HV323415

What were the winning numbers for Glasgow in October 2022?

There are a total of 16 lucky individuals from Glasgow, with one walking away with £25,000.

Advertisement

These are the winning Glasgow bond numbers out of over 4.9 million Premium Bond prizes in October this year.

226HV323415 (purchased July 1998) - £25,000 78SH791139 (purchased January 2002) - £10,000 125CQ299634 (purchased April 2007) - £5,000 305CH224433 (purchased June 2017) - £5,000 453VN680746 (purchased May 2021) - £1,000 231GN862207 (purchased September 2014) - £1,000 424DQ409938 (purchased November 2020) - £1,000 3AN716719 (purchased March 1963) - £1,000 211MK313869 (purchased September 2013) - £1,000 384CG646642 (purchased September 2020) - £1,000 509KS126932 (purchased August 2022) - £1,000 317MC869771 (purchased November 2017) - £1,000 151AM193000 (purchased February 2009) - £1,000 389PZ600080 (purchased April 2020) - £1,000 453YB477463 (purchased May 2021) - £1,000 489DL499422 (purchased February 2022) - £1,000