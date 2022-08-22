We looked back at some of Glasgow’s winners to figure out the cities luckiest postcodes.

The luckiest postcode in Glasgow - according to the People’s Postcode Lottery - is in the east end of the city - with an even luckier postcode in an unexpected town just outside of Glasgow.

One retiree living in Dennistoun was the sole winner of a £100000 cheque from the People’s Postcode Lottery after her postcode, G31 2RD (Garthland Drive), was drawn in Sunday’s Street Prize in April 2020.

The retired administrator was the only person from her postcode entered in the lottery - winning the entirety of the cash sum.

G31 encompasses Dennistoun, Parkhead, and Haghill with a total area of nearly two miles - currently the postal district has 629 postcode units and five postcode sectors.

Mary was ecstatic with the result, and told Street Prize Presenter, Judie McCourt, over video call:"You are kidding me? Oh my god! Really? I’m absolutely shocked! I’ve never won anything in my life! I’m shaking like anything.

“I keep on thinking it’s a dream! I don’t know what to do with myself. I’m just walking about the flat. If I wasn’t sitting down, I would probably fall down!"

Mary also put aside money for her grandson turning 18 - and made sure all of her family were treated well on their birthdays.

Just two months later in July 2020, an incredible £180000 was won between five people in a scheme in East Kilbride called Salisbury - the winning postcode was G74 3QE.

Four of the neighbours netted £30000 each - while the fifth doubled their prize to £60,000 thanks to playing with two tickets.

One of the winners, Graham, an autism care worker, was overjoyed when the postman dropped a golden envelope through his door.

He said, "I was in the house with my son Lloyd, who is disabled and non-verbal, and I was jumping about the living room and Lloyd was just looking at me like I was completely mad. There’s a sense of it being unreal.

"I was feeling quite poorly in November so I went to the hospital for a check-up and discovered I needed a heart bypass.

“I had my surgery the week before the hospital closed for non-essential surgeries. If I hadn’t got it then I would still be ill and virtually housebound, so I feel I’ve really been quite lucky and this is just the icing on the cake.

"I’ve been off work for about six months so it’s nice to have this money in the bank because we were looking at some fairly tough times ahead as a family.”

Wishaw, a town just outside of Glasgow, won Scotland’s biggest ever Postcode Lottery jackpot, with the residents of ML2 0EN winning a collective £7.9 million in February in February this year.

The six big winners from the Netherton district of Wishaw took home £368461.

Along with the six winners, five people from the postcode received £22276, 72 got £16184, and 544 locals became £8092 richer.

Katrina Drummond, 47, who received the cheque said: "It’s completely life changing.

"It’ll be enough to help out friends and family and it’ll hopefully keep me comfortable for a long time."

"My car broke down a couple of weeks ago and it sat outside for a week with a dead battery and I’ve got a few scrapes on it that I call racing stripes.

“It doesn’t have air conditioning either because it’s too expensive to fix!"