NTAs 2022: shortlist revealed including Bridgerton’s Charithra Chandran - how to vote and full shortlist
The nominations for the 2022 NTA’s have been revealed.
The 27th National Television Awards will take place next month, and the full list of nominees has finally been revealed.
The winners will be decided by the public, and you will have your chance to vote for your favourite.
The show will once again be hosted by Joel Dommet, and many celebrities will be in attendance to announce the lucky winners.
While no Glasgow locals made the cut for the nominations this year, one Scottish actress has been nominated at the iconic awards and you may recognise the show she’s in.
Here’s what you need to know.
When are the National Television Awards?
The NTA’s are set to take place on 15 September 2022, once again showcasing the best of British television.
The show will be televised live on ITV from 7:30pm.
What Scottish actors and shows have been nominated in the NTAs?
Bridgerton star, Charithra Chandran has been nominated for the sought after Rising Star award at this year’s show.
Charithra Chandran was born in Perth, and played Edwina Sharma in season two of Netflix’s record-breaking show, Bridgerton.
How can you vote?
You can vote for your favourite shows and actors on the official National Television Awards website.
If you want your vote to count it must be in by 12pm on Thursday 15 September, just hours before the show is set to commence.
How to get tickets
There are a number of packages available for TV fanatics wishing to attend the award show.
The available packages are the following:
- Red Carpet Experience - you can watch the stars arrive in person for £130
- NTA Ticket - attend the award show alongside the stars. Ticket prices from £40
- VIP Experience - includes pre-show champagne reception, pampering, premium seats, goodie bags and more. This package costs £250
- Exclusive Club Seats - get front row seats and in-seat waiter delivery via the venue app. Prices range from £90-165
The prices listed do not include additional booking fees.
Tickets are still available and can be purchased via the National Television Awards Website.
NTAs 2022 full shortlist
New Drama
- Heartstopper
- Time
- Trigger Point
- This Is Going To Hurt
Talent Show
- Strictly Come Dancing
- Britain’s Got Talent
- The Masked Singer
- Ru Paul’s Drag Race
Authored Documentary
- Paddy and Christine McGuiness: Our Family and Autism
- Tom Parker: Inside My Head
- Kate Garraway: Caring For Derek
- Katie Price: What Harvey Did Next
- Julia Bradbury: Breast Cancer and Me
Returning Drama
- Bridgerton
- The Split
- Peaky Blinders
- Call The Midwife
TV Presenter
- Alison Hammon
- Ant & Dec
- Graham Norton
- Bradley Walsh
Factual Entertainment
- Clarkson’s Farm
- Paul O’Grady: For The Love of Dogs
- The Great British Bake Off
- Gogglebox
Drama Performance
- Jonathan Bailey - Anthony Bridgerton - Bridgerton
- Vicky McClure - Lana Washington - Trigger Point
- Cillian Murphy - Thomas Shelby - Peaky Blinders
- Nicola Walker - Hannah - The Split
The Bruce Forsyth Entertainment Award
- Taskmaster
- Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night
- The Graham Norton Show
- I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!
Serial Drama
- Neighbours
- Emmerdale
- Coronation Street
- EastEnders
Expert
- Sir David Attenborough - The Green Planet
- Martin Lewis - The Martin Lewis Money Show
- Kaleb Cooper - Clarkson’s Farm
- Jay Blades - The Repair Shop
Serial Drama Performance
- Rose Ayling-Ellis - Frankie Lewis - EastEnders
- Mark Charnock - Marlon Dingle - Emmerdale
- Gillian Wright - Jean Slater - EastEnders
- Paige Sandhu - Meena Jutla - Emmerdale
Quiz Game Show
- Michael McIntyre’s The Wheel
- Beat the Chasers
- The 1% Club
- In for a Penny
Rising Star
- Charithra Chandran - Edwina Sharma - Bridgerton
- Joe Locke - Charlie Spring - Heartstopper
- Kit Connor - Nick Nelson - Heartstopper
- Paddy Bever - Max Turner - Coronation Street
Daytime
- This Morning
- The Chase
- Loose Women
- The Repair Shop
Comedy
- Derry Girls
- After Life
- Not Going Out
- Sex Education
Talent Show Judge
- Mo Gilligan - The Masked Singer
- David Walliams - Britain’s Got Talent
- RuPaul - RuPaul’s Drag Race UK
- Anton Du Beke - Strictly Come Dancing