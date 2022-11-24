10 Pictures of Billy Connolly to celebrate the Big Yin’s 80th Birthday

A very happy birthday to Billy Connolly as he turns 80 today - here’s ten of our favourite photos of the living legend to celebrate his birthday!

Happy Birthday Billy Connolly! How could you not celebrate the Big Yin’s birthday - the man embodies the spirit of Glasgow - so we thought it only right to have a look through the archive to share our favourite photos of the Glaswegian icon.

Sir William Connolly is a man of many hats, working as an actor, retired comedian, artist, writer, musician, and presenter, and before all that he worked in Glasgow as a delivery boy for a bookshop and a bakers - and a welder on a shipyard. He is best-known for his comedy, in which he is beloved, being ranked the greatest stand-up comedian of all time in many UK polls.

The Anderston-born man has been the international face of Glasgow for generations - and he has more than earned universal respect from the people of Glasgow. Here’s our ten favourite photos of the Big Yin to celebrate his 80th birthday.

Billy Connelly with the coal queen

Billy Connolly pictured with the Scottish Coal Queen Miss Sandra Carruthers of Cumnock during the heyday of the Scottish Miners’ Gala in Edinburgh, on June 12 1976.

