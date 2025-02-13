Mark Radcliffe and Marc Riley of Mark and Lard | Chris Currie Photography

Ahead of their show at Glasgow’s Pavilion Theatre on March 13, we sat down with legendary radio pair Mark and Lard to hear about how the show came about and look back on their career.

For 13 years Mark Radcliffe and Marc Riley, dubbed Lard after he erroneously admitted he needed to “shift some lard” after a back injury, brought their own brand of hilarity to the BBC airwaves, alongside a sprinking of good music - at least four good songs every program, according to one diminutive Aussie singer. The pair became known for their boundary pushing humour and championing new music.

20 years on from the end of their BBC Radio 1 show, the pair reunited for a live an evening with style show at the Bowdon Rooms, Altrincham. The response to that show now sees them embark on a series of live shows at venues around the UK.

We sat down to talk about getting the band back together, insulting Scottish football fans and why they were so loved.

GlasgowWorld: What’s the response been to getting back together, and what’s brought it about?

Mark Radcliffe: I suppose in some ways it surprised us, but in other ways it hasn't, because the surprise came before that. We met up and we did a photograph for a Greater Mancunians exhibition for Salford University at the Central Library in Manchester, and we posted a picture of me and Marc together. I think people are disappointed that we don't have a Liam and Noel falling out story. We just did different things for 20 years and but we didn't see much of each other, but we never fell out. We had the odd pint. Both of us are at [BBC] 6 Music, so we saw each other occasionally. So we had a pint for this photograph in the pub we used to go in, and we posted a picture of that online, and in 36 hours, it got 1.4 million likes.

Marc ‘Lard’ Riley: We realized it was something that we could kind of tap into. And people were still interested. We did know people were interested. Because over that 20 years, people would always mention to myself and Mark, you know, ‘what's going on? Where's your mate?’ I would say I’ve not seen Mark for ages, I'd say he's probably at home with his wife. You know, it was people shouting catchphrases and that kind of thing.

We were aware of the fact that it had never really gone away, but we weren't really too sure as to how this actual live show would pan out. And so we were a bit kind of tentative at first, we were going to do a Zoom and get an audience of like 20 people.

And then we thought, well, if we can get 20 people, we might as well go mad and get 50 people. So we looked at a slightly bigger place. And then over a conversation, Mark said, ‘I know a place that will hold 300’ and like, right? Okay, let's go for it.

And so we did that, and then also tapped Zoom into it. Then we got a little bit nervous about doing a Zoom to however many people, and thought, well, we'd best do a matinee as well, just to do a dry run for the evening. And so we went on Craig Charles and announced the evening and the Zoom, and it sold out in 40 minutes.

And so we were in the position to immediately announce the matinee, we sold out in the next 20 minutes. And so we we sold 600 tickets in an hour. I remember that was the point, really, wasn't it? When we thought there really was a tangible kind of audience for it.

Mark: Well, we said we got 1.4 million views on that photograph. And really, we thought, if we could get each of those 1.4 million people to give us a pound, it’s not much is it? [Laughs]

It's been really heartwarming to know the still that great affection for for what we did, really and we did what we always did. I mean, people think that what we did was kind of knock about fun and daft, and it was, but we actually really, really worked hard at it. That was one of the things that when we did eventually finish there was a sadness. There was a sense of something finishing, but there was also a sense of relief that we didn't have to do it anymore. Because even though a lot it was, you know, you got to do something stupid, you need to think what it is. You need to physically record it and put it on air, and do it again the next day and the next day and the next day.

We've always worked hard at things. It just felt like an amazing hobby we never expected to be doing it. So we would work for eight hours doing a one and a half minute stupid The Story of Kraftwerk or something, because it was fun.

But it’s quite a tough job. I mean, not like working down a coal mine or performing brain surgery, but it was. With this show, we did trawl through loads and loads and loads of archive and tried to hone it and hone it and hone it. We didn't leave it as much to chance as it might appear.

GW: That kind of leads into my next question as well, what was it like putting the shows together? Was there any sort of like ring rust, I suppose, kind of getting yourself back into the the Mark and Lard mindset?

Lard: It goes back to a program called Hit the North on Radio Five, which was basically a music program, and it would have features in and stuff. But it went just as Five Live had started. And so it was a music program, and then kind of my inclusion six months into the life of the program just eventually morphed into a kind of having a comedic slant.

And then, of course, the nighttime show had some comedic slant as well, but it was basically a music program. But then when we went to the afternoon, people seemed to just really focus on the humor of it, because basically we were playing a lot of records. Pretty much all the records that we had to play, we thought were awful. And so Mark took four different tunes for each program, one each half hour, which is all we were allowed, which is why we got Kylie Minogue to do that jingle, Mark and Lard at least four good songs every program, you know. Obviously the bosses hated that, saying Usher is crap, but you might hear Granddaddy or something along the way.

GW: I think the comedy elements have definitely stood the test of time as well, because I watched the In Search of Lou Reed clips [first broadcast on Granada TV] that's on the the website a couple of nights ago and I mean, it's still really, really funny.

Mark: There's an unforgivably bad Welsh accent, bad sunglasses in a PVC raincoat on the swings or the roundabout, I think.

Lard: Similarly. I mean, I've got the character which we do delve into on the tour, called Scotty McScotty, who you won't be surprised to find has a God awful Scottish accent. But the only way that I can veer towards it at all is by shouting, ‘Christ almighty’. And, of course, Mark’s John Cale was based around the phrase, ‘isn't it?’

GW: Were there any particular influences on the kind of comedy stuff, or was it just going wild with it?

Mark: I don't think we ever discussed that. We never said, ‘let's be like Monty Python’, or anybody, I suspect if we had any our comedy heroes would have been very traditional people like Morcambe and Wise and things, really Tommy Cooper and stuff.

Lard: I tell you what. I was thinking of mentioning this last night when we did Tony Livesey, but for me, Ronnie Barker would have been probably the man. And if you think about it, the Two Ronnies. The Two Ronnies used to do a lot of spoof songs as well, which would kind of borderline escape, you know, they would veer towards the rhyme, that would be inappropriate, and then it would go elsewhere.

I remember, Mark and I did a voiceover for Two Ronnies night on BBC Two, probably 25 years ago now, and the producer got in touch and said, ‘Oh, I've just had a really nice note from Ronnie Barker, saying that he's really glad that you two are doing it’, which is, you know, a little bit like Bowie said he likes your radio program. It's like Ronnie Barker saying that’s funny. I'm glad you're doing this, which is, for me, it wouldn't get any better than that.

Mark: I think certainly at the time, we felt a sort of kinship with Vic and Bob, who had the same agent as us. I think we did feel that that sort of just daftness, that stupidity, that kind of surreal, just flights of fancy that was they were doing on telly. We were doing on radio a bit. I mean, obviously what they were doing was very different, because they were doing six half hours of comedy. And we were doing two or three hours of radio every day. You know, if you do 14 hours a week, or whatever it was, so it was, it's a different beast. But we did feel some connection with those guys. Yeah, perfect.

GW: Going back to the songs, is there any chance of the Shirehorses making an appearance anytime soon, or maybe some mass sing alongs at the shows?

Mark: We do a couple of songs in the show. But funnily enough, this reunion did come about because Mark first came to me, and I assumed initially that he was pissed or joked, probably both. Mark came to me with an old outfit we used to wear in a picture, and said, ‘do fancy doing the Shirehorses one last time?’ And you know, because we’d not done anything Mark and Lard related for 20 years, I assumed he was joking, but, but you weren't. Were you?

Lard: No, I was just rummaging through a wardrobe when I found this old Paul Smith red rubber bucket hat and jacket. And I thought, ‘why don't we just take the horse out for one last time?’ So I asked Mark, and he had to think about it for a couple of days. And then got back and said, ‘It's not me anymore’. And then he said, ‘Oh yeah, but I tell you what these guys want to do, photograph shoot with me and with you. Should we do it together?’ And that's the full circle of the story as to where that Greater Mancunians photoshoot came about, and that's in that way, it kind of triggered it off.

GW: In the age of like the podcast, was there ever a thought of ‘Oh, we could maybe do something with that’, or something more regulae?

Mark: Not really, because I think that even though it's been great, and we're enjoying it, and it's fun, and it's kind of great to just get out there and, to use a horrible cliche, I feel the like people are just really happy to see us and really happy to relive those shows that meant so much to them in their youth or whatever they were doing.

I think the interesting thing is that Marc and I having not worked together for 20 years, I think we've both been pleasantly surprised by the ease with which we've dropped into a kind of double act way of speaking, so we don't really interrupt each other. So that's that's come back.

I suppose if you've not done something for 20 years, but you do it again, certain muscles click back in. So that's been good, but I don't think either of us have particularly been able to think about if someone said ‘right Mark and Lard on the radio with a new show next month’, I don't think either of us could really envisage what that would be. Marc does a show with Gideon. I do a show with Stuart Maconie. We could easily do a show, but I think we both don't know what a Mark and Lard show would be, and because it's so kind of clearly so cherished, and people will come and just talk about it. You don't want to do anything that would sort of besmirch that really.

I think some things did have a sort of golden age in the past, and it's great to appreciate and relive and revisit that, but to recreate it is a very different thing. You know we’re like half our lives on from when the age we were when we started it.

Lard: The expectation, I think, from the audience, would be the biggest pressure, and they would expect us, perhaps, to carry on where we left off. Pardon the pun, but yeah, we couldn't do that, really. And we have discussed the fact that one of the prime kind of objectives of what we did was to always try and make each other laugh. And so in order to do that, you really have to keep pushing it and pushing your look and pushing the boundaries and all those kind of things, because you you've become to expect, you don't want to become too predictable.

And so, in that way, we were just trying to make each other laugh and pushing it and pushing it. And then we got to the point really, where it was like, you know, how much more can we do this really? We did the Radio Five thing, and Kay, the producer, just said, ‘How did you get away with that?’ Which is the kind of thread that's been following us around for decades. For people who would talk to us and not just shout a catchphrase in the street, and whether it be Harry White or missing words or whatever. And then they would always just finish by saying, ‘How did you get away with that?’

And the weird thing was, as well, also, they were looking for some clips to illustrate the conversation last night on the on the radio. And we just, it was the realization that most of what we did in the afternoon on Radio 1 you couldn't get away with now at 11 o'clock on Five Live.

Mark: I think the other thing is that that when we started, we were totally unknown, and when we came on the, you know, the evening show, and it was a voyage of discovery for us and the audience, we were sort of growing up in public, and so a lot of the humor was sort of stupid. And there was a, there was a kind of wide eyed innocence to it. ‘I can't believe we've been allowed to do this’

And I think at the age of I'm 66, Marc is a couple of years younger than me, and having had quite long and quite a successful career and done some work that's been taken quite seriously in introducing new music and everything. It's very difficult for us to be Mark and Lard again. So we're doing a Mark and Lard tour, but actually it's Mark Radcliffe and Marc Riley talking about these two historical characters, Mark and Lard, and we still make each other laugh.

We still got but it's like there was an innocence. There was a kind of sense of something unfolding at that time, at that time in our lives, you know. And I don't think you could get back to that sort of sense of of childlike innocence, really, you know, I think that, I think people would now see through it really.

Lard: And it's weird looking back at it, because you you know, you do just get swept along in it. You don't even know. You think, ‘all right, we've got Jimmy Page from Led Zeppelin coming in today’. ‘Oh, that's good, you know?’ And, ‘oh yeah, Paul McCartney, coming in next’, So that was kind of the world that we lived in, but you just kept along with it, really.

Mark: It was relentless. It was like, great. Okay, so that's Wednesday sorted out. Paul McCartney, what should we do on Thursday?

Lard: Not being glib about it, but we'd be like ‘You doing alright, okay, right? You're presenting the NME Awards to Oasis and Blur and all right, okay. You know, it was all it was just kind of like the life that we lived at that point in time, which, when you look back at it, you think, really exhausted, is

GW: Carry On - An Audience With Mark And Lard comes to Glasgow Pavilion on 13 March. Do you have any particularly fond memories of Glasgow?

Mark: I remember we came to Glasgow and we did two nights with the Shirehorses at The Garage on Sauchiehall Street. I do remember that vividly. I think we must have been doing a radio show as well. I don't recall sleeping the whole time we were there. I do remember, for some reason, we had a bizarre addiction to a drink called Aftershock. It was like pink and blue. There was a pink aftershock and there was a blue aftershock. They looked like bottles of disinfectant. Entirely sure

Lard: It should have been called Aftershave.

Mark: I remember we had those on the rider. I think Ally McCoist was on with us on one of those shows, and this. So when he said, Do I have any memories? I mean, but I do, I do remember two nights of Shire horses at the garage on soccer Street and doing some chat. I do remember that as as a wild, wild time, you know, and it just got it feels exhausting and daunting to do it now, but I do remember that very well.

Our other big Scottish memory actually is in Paris, isn't it? Marc, you tell him.

Lard: So we went to the opening, the opening match for the World Cup at France 98. Scotland played Brazil in the first game at the Stade de France. And so, we were doing a live program from a massive stage in the square in Saint-Denis. We decided that, you know, in the spirit of friendship and everything, and we're all in this together, that we would wear replica Scottish Football strips, which didn't go down very well with the audience.

It was terrible. And it was just one guy in particular who took real offense and thinking back at it, fair enough, like I say, it's just supremely naive. And so he just spent the whole of the live broadcast, shouting and swearing at them and telling us to take the shirts off, which, of course, we did immediately. But he was still very, very angry

Mark: One of the crew, went to the French equivalent of H M and bought two plain T shirts, and we got changed on stage. And in an attempt to ingratiate ourselves with the Scottish fans, we we gave the shirts away.Then we went to the game, and we were sat behind Rod Stewart,

Lard: I mean, I would imagine that there's a lot of people there without tickets. The thought that these two English dickheads getting into the match as well didn't help.

GW: The last question is, do you have any particularly favorite Glasgow bands?

Mark: Teenage Fanclub, I would say, and Belle and Sebastian. Didn't they start at college because Allan Rankine from The Associates, was their tutor, wasn't he? What was his name? Yeah. Alan Rankin, yes.

Lard: I went to your office one day and you opened up a 12 inch mailer, and you took out a white label, and there was a little note in it, and you read it out as you pull out, and it was like, ‘oh, Hello, Mark. My name is Allan Rankine. You may know I'm a lecturer at Stow College, and I think these kids have got something’, yeah. And you put it on

Mark: The State That I Am In was the first song and we're like, ‘this is amazing’.

Lard: BMX Bandits. Duglas [T. Stewart] being possibly the nicest man in the world. Carla J Easton is amazing. Yeah. We still have a lot of, there's still a lot of wonderful music coming out of Glasgow, COVID. We know all that, but yeah, the Fannies were probably in bells Hill. The fannies are, I think

Mark: Those guys were very associated with the with the nighttime show, when, as Marc says, that was the influential music show, I suppose. So that was, so, that was, yeah, that was, I suppose that period is always very much rooted in in the Mark and Lard history, isn't it?

Carry On - An Audience With Mark And Lard comes to Glasgow Pavilion on 13 March.