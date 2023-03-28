From Spaniels to Rottweilers - here’s 14 of the most loving and affectionate dogs you can adopt today

Dogs Trust’s rehoming centre in Glasgow look after well over a dozen dogs at any given time - sometimes having over 60 dogs looking for their forever homes.

Hundreds of dogs make their way through the rehoming site in Mount Vernon each year before arriving at their new family home in Glasgow. Everything from Lurchers to Dobermans to West Highland Terriers - the centre doesn’t discriminate!

If you want to spend some time around some pooches, but don’t have the capacity to take on a dog full-time, you can volunteer to work with the centre as a dog foster carer or in any other role like as a laundry assistant.

To get a dog from Dogs Trust, all you need to do is fill out an application form, after which the team will arrange an appointment for you to come and meet your new pal at the rehoming centre, if both you, the team, and Dogs Trust are happy that you’re a good match, then you’ll be able to come back and collect the latest addition to the family. Even after you’ve adopted a dog the team will keep in touch to check up, as well as offer any advice or support.

If you are considering adopting a dog, take a look through our gallery or visit the Dogs Trust Glasgow website to find out more.

Undefined: gallery

1 . Daphne Daphne is a German Shepard Cross can be a bit stand-offish at first, but becomes sweet once you get to know her

2 . Clifford Clifford is aged between 1-2, and is described as incredibly intelligent for his age. He’s had a rough start to life, and has separation anxiety as a result - he’ll be a bit of work, but in time could make the perfect pal!

3 . Gracie Gorgeous Gracie is a 4 year old cocker spaniel who is looking for a quiet environment - she’ll happily share the home with another dog, she can’t live with kids though!

4 . Asher Asher - described by staff as a ‘bouncy little fella’