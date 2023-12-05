These are all the rescue dogs at Dogs Trust in Glasgow you could give a home this Christmas

Dogs Trust’s rehoming centre in Glasgow look after well over a dozen dogs at any given time - sometimes having over 60 dogs looking for their forever homes around the city.

Hundreds of dogs make their way through the rehoming site in Mount Vernon each year before arriving at their new family home in Glasgow. Everything from Lurchers to Dobermans to West Highland Terriers - the good folks at the rehoming centre doesn’t discriminate!

If you want to spend some time around some pooches, but don’t have the capacity to take on a dog full-time, you can volunteer to work with the centre as a dog foster carer or in any other role like as a laundry assistant.

If you don't have the capacity right now to support a dog or volunteer but still want to show you care - you can donate pre-loved / new items for the pooches and even sponsor a dog by visiting their website here!

To get a dog from Dogs Trust, all you need to do is fill out an application form, after which the team will arrange an appointment for you to come and meet your new pal at the rehoming centre, if both you, the team, and Dogs Trust are happy that you’re a good match, then you’ll be able to come back and collect the latest addition to the family. Even after you’ve adopted a dog the team will keep in touch to check up, as well as offer any advice or support.

If you are considering adopting a dog, take a look through our gallery below or visit the Dogs Trust Glasgow website to find out more - and remember (as the old adage goes) a dog is for life, not just for Christmas - if you don't see yourself being able to adopt a rescue dog long-term, it'd be better for you and the dog to support them in other ways - as outlined above!

1 . Duke Duke is described as a 'wonderful boy' who came in to the care of Dogs Trust with limited information - so he's a bit of a man of mystery. He would like to have company for most of the day while he settles in..

2 . Alfred Alfred is a lurcher-cross who's been in the care of Dogs Trust for a while - he's looking for an experienced adult only home with calm and a training minded family who can help him adjust to life in a home.

3 . Poppy Poppy is a 4 year old little French Bulldog darling. She found herself in the care of Dogs Trust through no fault of her own. She prefers her own space so could make dog friends on her walks but would prefer to be the only dog in the home. Poppy is able to be left for very short periods of time but the time she is left should be slowly built up gradually as she has been anxious previously when left home alone.

4 . Loki Loki is a handsome 6 year old crossbreed who came into the care of Dogs Trust through no fault of his own. In his previous home, he was famous in his street as he loves saying hello to everyone!