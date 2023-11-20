Old pictures of the East End of Glasgow show what life was like for Glaswegians over 100 years ago

The East End of Glasgow is the most authentically Glaswegian and down-to-earth spot in the city - as many of the people that grow up there will tell you.

Today we wanted to take a look back at old pictures of Dennistoun, Calton, the Gallowgate, and the rest of the East End to check out a bit of Glaswegian heritage.

The East End hosts a broad swathe of Glaswegian culture - from the ancient heart of the city on High Street and Castle Street - to the musical and retail hub that is the Barras.

All images were supplied via the Mitchell Library’s online collection - The Virtual Mitchell and the Glasgow City Archives - you can see more old pictures, stories, and more from across Glasgow in the archives by clicking here.

1 . Down the lane (1868) Children playing in a lane off 29 Gallowgate

2 . Garthland Drive(Circa.1900) An old postcard depicting Garthland Drive, posted some time around the turn of the 19th century

3 . Calton (1902) The rear of King Street Model Dwelling Houses (Millroad St), Calton.