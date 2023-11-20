Register
Glasgow's East End back in time: 20 old pictures showing 100 years of Glaswegian history in chronological order

By Liam Smillie
The East End of Glasgow is the most authentically Glaswegian and down-to-earth spot in the city - as many of the people that grow up there will tell you.

Today we wanted to take a look back at old pictures of Dennistoun, Calton, the Gallowgate, and the rest of the East End to check out a bit of Glaswegian heritage.

The East End hosts a broad swathe of Glaswegian culture - from the ancient heart of the city on High Street and Castle Street - to the musical and retail hub that is the Barras.

All images were supplied via the Mitchell Library’s online collection - The Virtual Mitchell and the Glasgow City Archives - you can see more old pictures, stories, and more from across Glasgow in the archives by clicking here.

1. Down the lane (1868)

An old postcard depicting Garthland Drive, posted some time around the turn of the 19th century

2. Garthland Drive(Circa.1900)

An old postcard depicting Garthland Drive, posted some time around the turn of the 19th century

3. Calton (1902)

Pedestrian traffic on the corner of 96-110 Gallowgate and 14 Moir La

4. Down the Gallowgate (1902)

