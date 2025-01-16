Celebrate Valentine’s Day with Jason's Sourdough Berry Delicious French Toast
Picture this: fluffy slices of Jason's White Ciabattin, soaked in a velvety vanilla-and-cinnamon batter, crisped to golden perfection, and topped with fresh berries.
Here’s how to make it:
3–4 slices of Jason's White Ciabattin
2 large eggs
1 cup whole milk
½ teaspoon cinnamon
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
2 tablespoons unsalted butter
Whisk together the eggs, milk, cinnamon, and vanilla in a shallow bowl. Dip your slices of Ciabattin into the mixture, ensuring they’re fully coated. Melt the butter in a heavy-bottomed pan over medium-high heat, then cook the slices until golden brown on both sides (about 3–4 minutes).
Serve warm with fresh berries, a drizzle of maple syrup, or even a dusting of powdered sugar to add a touch of sweetness to your Valentine’s morning.