Local fashion retailer shares tips on how to stay warm without compromising on style

As the temperature continues to drop throughout Glasgow, staying warm without compromising on style can often seem like a challenge.

However, layering offers a practical solution. From breathable base layers and insulating mid-layers to stylish outer layers and carefully chosen accessories, the key lies in creating a functional yet fashionable combination that provides both comfort and flair.

Kayleigh McGowen, Store Manager at Klass in Glasgow, shares their tips on mastering the art of layering, ensuring warmth and style go hand in hand throughout the colder months.

"During the winter, we recommend wearing at least three to four layers to give you flexibility to adjust to changing temperatures throughout the day,’ Kayleigh says ‘It’s a practical way to stay comfortable without compromising on style, since you can mix and match layers to create chic, functional outfits."

Klass fashion

Base layer – to wick moisture away from the skin

Lightweight, long-sleeve tops such as this Anna Rose Embellished Knit Top are an ideal base layer. Pair with simple leggings or tights to lock in warmth under trousers or a skirt. Particularly prone to feeling the chill? Why not opt for a pair that are fleece lined for an additional layer of warmth.

Mid-layer – to trap your body heat

Your mid-layer should consist of a knitted jumper or longline cardigan – choose a soft material that adds texture and warmth without bulk. Alternatively, a simple gilet or lightweight fleece jacket are also ideal when layering to help to trap body heat.

Klass fashion

Outer Layer – to protect you from wind, rain or snow

For the outer layer, it’s important to choose something that’s both functional and fashionable as this will be your first line of defence against the elements. An insulated jacked such as this Faux Fur Trimmed Puffer Jacket offers warmth whilst being lightweight and easy to wear over layers. A waterproof parka is great for wet, windy days with extra coverage to protect against harsher weather.

Neutral shades like camel, black, or grey are timeless and versatile, but don’t shy away from bold colours or patterns if you want to make a statement. A tailored fit ensures you maintain your shape even under the thickest of coats, while oversized styles give off an effortlessly cool, modern look.

Accessories

Hats, gloves and scarves don’t only elevate your style, they’re a great way of ensuring your extremities stay toastie.

Founded in 1988, Klass is a leading ladies' fashion brand specialising in sophisticated, yet affordable collections designed to keep women stylish, comfortable, and confident.