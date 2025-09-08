Lucky Swallows fly at Glasgow pop up
The brand is the brainchild of interior designer and BBC Scotland’s Home of the Year presenter Anna Campbell-Jones and Ally Mitchell, founder of Ocean Plastic Pots. Each swallow is crafted in Scotland from salvaged fishing nets, rope and harbour waste, giving marine plastic new life as a decorative, meaningful object.
Lightweight and easy to hang, every Lucky Swallow is hand-finished and boxed with its story, making it a thoughtful, sustainable gift. Available in a range of colours and textures depending on the salvaged material, the swallows carry timeless symbolism of hope, homecoming and resilience — values that feel more relevant than ever.
The design takes inspiration from a vintage enamel bird that has hung in Anna’s home since childhood. By reimagining this nostalgic motif in recycled plastic, the project connects heritage with environmental action.
A chance meeting sparked an idea Anna and Ally met by chance at a Glasgow climate conference. Over coffee, they shared stories about seabirds, design and recycling — sparking the idea for what would become Lucky Swallows. A one-off experiment posted on Instagram quickly took flight, drawing in design lovers and eco-conscious shoppers.
Ally Mitchell said: “What started as a coffee and a scone has flourished into something much bigger. Working with Anna has been inspiring, and together we’ve created something simple, beautiful and rooted in sustainability.”
Anna Campbell-Jones added: “It’s been a joy to see the reaction to these little symbols of hope and home. People are building their own flocks and sharing moving stories of what the swallows mean to them.”
Already stocked by the V&A Dundee and select independents including Uly & Ro (Forres), and Mixo (Gourock), Lucky Swallows are now available directly to shoppers via luckyswallows.com.
Each swallow tells a story, sparks conversation and helps change how we think about plastic waste.
As the saying goes, one swallow doesn’t make a summer — but this collection might just help shift perspectives on recycling plastic waste and design.