Rachel Ronnie (11) to take centre stage with launch of a ‘Busk Stop’ at Buchanan Galleries

Aspiring young buskers are invited to step into the spotlight and perform to hundreds of shoppers this summer in a safe and welcoming indoor space

This summer, musicians can take centre stage at Buchanan Galleries as the Glasgow shopping centre launches a ‘Busk Stop’ – allowing young buskers to perform inside the centre at a dedicated busking area for the very first time.

Launching on Monday, June 30, Buchanan Galleries will be shining a spotlight on the region’s young artists and performers, where they will be given the chance to perform in a safe space to a walk-by audience.

Buchanan Galleries’ ‘Busk Stop’ has been specially created for young local singers and musicians to perform live at the centre, bringing a vibrant atmosphere to guests. Eleven-year-old Glasgow singer, Rachel Ronnie will officially launch the ‘Busk Stop’ with the first performance on Monday, June 30 at 12pm – 1pm.

The ‘Busk Stop’ will be located by the flower wall at Buchanan Galleries and will serve as a centrepiece for aspiring young artists to engage with visitors, entertain, and showcase their talent during the summer holidays. Following the launch event, performances will be on a rotation schedule to ensure fresh entertainment for all to enjoy.

The centre is calling for young artists across the region to register to perform at its ‘Busk Stop’ free of charge. Performers will be able to reserve hour slots throughout the summer holidays and is available to both emerging and seasoned young artists.

Musicians interested in performing at the ‘Busk Stop’ at Buchanan Galleries can register their interest via Buchanan Galleries’ website: https://www.buchanangalleries.co.uk/en/articles-listing-page/busk-stop

Kathy Murdoch, Centre Director at Buchanan Galleries, said: “We’re incredibly excited to launch our ‘Busk Stop’ with Rachel Ronnie’s performance. At just 11 years old, Rachel represents the talent, passion, and creativity we want to spotlight throughout the summer.

“Glasgow already has a buzzing busking scene, and we’re proud to be able to provide a platform that supports the next generation of artists. The launch of our ‘Busk Stop’ not only provides a new layer of entertainment for our guests but also gives young local artists a platform to perform, develop their confidence, and share their talents, in a safe, welcoming and vibrant space, come rain or shine.”

The ‘Busk Stop’ will be available at Buchanan Galleries from Monday, June 30. For more information about the ‘Busk Stop’ at Buchanan Galleries or to apply for a busking spot, please visit: https://www.buchanangalleries.co.uk/