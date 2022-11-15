There’s a new way to spice up your life with a new range of tasty meals.

Cinnamon Kitchen's new chilled range available at Tesco (photo: Michael Kay)

Spice up dinner at home with Cinnamon Kitchen’s new chilled range, available from Tesco stores nationwide.

Created by Vivek Singh, Executive Chef of the Cinnamon Collection, the 16-strong new ‘at home’ range features ready mains for one, Tiffin Box complete meals, sharing centrepieces and sides. Expect delicious dishes of Cauliflower Makhani, Lamb Rogan Josh and Butter Chicken, alongside sides of Black Dahl and Saag Aloo.

Add a touch of spice to your dinner and whip up modern Indian dishes for friends and family or you can even enjoy a meal at home by yourself and treat your tastebuds. Proving that ready meals needn’t be bland or compromise on flavour, the 16-strong range is available from Tesco stores nationwide.

Created by Vivek Singh, executive chef of the Cinnamon Collection and renowned cookbook author, the chilled range is based on dishes served in the acclaimed Cinnamon Kitchen restaurants and feature the highest quality British ingredients combined with Indian spices to bring the essence of modern Indian dining to homes across the UK.

Main meals for one include Prawn Moilee, Lamb Rogan Josh and Butter Chicken whilst showstopping centrepieces serving two come in the form of Tandoori Chicken with Gunpowder Potatoes. There’s also a selection of Tiffin Boxes available, such as Cauliflower Makhani and Chicken Korma, which include a main course alongside two sides - perfect for a cosy night in as autumn approaches. Individual sides include Lemon & Turmeric Rice, Black Dahl and Saag Aloo.

Vivek Singh comments: “Since Cinnamon Kitchen first opened in 2008, it has established itself as one of the finest modern Indian restaurants in London. Our new chilled range invites people across the country to experience modern Indian food from the comfort of their home, offering great quality, flavoursome dishes that remain classic and timeless. I hope you all enjoy!”

Advertisement

Explore modern Indian dining at home with Cinnamon Kitchen - find the full range in 450 Tesco stores nationwide now.

MAINS – ALL SERVE ONE INCLUDES:

Cauliflower Makhani

RRP £6.50

King Prawn Moilee

RRP £7.50

Advertisement

CENTREPIECES – ALL SERVE TWO

Tandoori Chicken with Gunpowder Potatoes

RRP £12

Tandoori chicken thighs and chicken breasts with a mildly spiced tomato and coconut sauce, served with spiced marinated potatoes and red onions. Sprinkled with coriander, fenugreek and black onion seeds.

Kerala Spiced Beef with Roti Flatbreads

RRP £12

Advertisement

A spicy onion, tomato and pepper curry with

slow cooked marinated beef finished with

whole chillies, served with roti flatbreads.

Chicken & Chips

RRP £12

Spicy cooked chips and herb marinated chicken breasts in coconut cream, coriander, green chilli and mint in a spiced coating. Served with a pot of mildly spiced sauce.

Advertisement

TIFFIN BOXES – ALL SERVE ONE

Cauliflower Makhani

Lemon & Turmeric Rice

Saag Aloo

RRP £7

Turmeric & Lemon Rice

Advertisement

Saag Aloo

RRP £7

SIDES

Turmeric & Lemon Rice

RRP £3

Black Dahl

Advertisement

RRP £3

A lightly spiced dahl made with black urad lentils, cream, butter, ginger and garlic.

Bombay Aloo

RRP £3

Diced potatoes in a mildly spiced tomato and onion sauce.

Saag Aloo

Advertisement

RRP £3

Diced potatoes and spinach in a medium spiced tomato sauce.

Cinnamon Kitchen