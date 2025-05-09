Young people in Glasgow can now get groceries delivered for free

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Snappy Shopper and Young Scot team up to help young people save on shopping

Young people across Glasgow can now get their groceries delivered for free, thanks to a new partnership between Snappy Shopper and Young Scot.

From this week, anyone aged 18 or over with a Young Scot National Entitlement Card can unlock free delivery when they shop via Snappy Shopper - a speedy app that brings items from your local store to your doorstep in as little as 30 minutes.

With the cost of living crisis continuing to hit young people hard, the move is designed to help them save money while making everyday essentials more accessible.

Kirsten Urquhart, CEO of Young Scot, said: “We are thrilled to partner with Snappy Shopper to make grocery shopping more affordable for young people. This initiative ensures they can access essential items with free delivery, easing financial pressure and promoting independence. Together, we’re helping young people save while supporting their everyday needs.”

To get the deal, all you have to do is:

Log in to your Young Scot membership online Click 'Get Now' to claim your unique code Shop via SnappyShopper.co.uk or the app Use the code at checkout to remove the delivery fee

Mike Callachan, CEO at Snappy Shopper, added: “We want to support young people while continuing to champion local shops at the heart of Scottish communities. This partnership does both.”

The free delivery offer applies to everyday groceries – but can’t be used on alcohol or tobacco, and you must be 18 or older to place an order.

Snappy Shopper is available in dozens of towns and cities across Scotland and the UK, delivering from convenience stores, newsagents and local retailers.

Young people can claim their free delivery now at www.snappyshopper.co.uk

Follow @SnappyShopper and @YoungScot on social media for updates.