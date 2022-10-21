Shrek the Musical has announced an extension to its massive UK tour - including new dates for Glasgow.

Shrek the Musical has announced it is adding 14 additional theatres across the UK to its tour as well as new shows here in Glasgow. The performances will be held over six days from January 15 to January 20, 2024 at the Kings Theatre.

The new venues announced for 2024 are Glasgow Kings, Edinburgh Playhouse, Coventry Belgrade, Sunderland Empire, Liverpool Empire, Southampton Mayflower, Milton Keynes Theatres, Hull New, Cheltenham Everyman, Nottingham Playhouse, Norwich Theatre Royal, Grand Opera House Belfast, The Alexandra Theatre, Birmingham and The Millennium Forum, Derry.

The tour debuts at Plymouth Theatre Royal on July 21, 2023, then travels the nation before wrapping up on April 21, 2024. Although the complete cast line-up has not been announced yet, the production’s creative team includes a former cast member and has a wealth of expertise in well-regarded productions. A spokesperson for the tour said: “The team joining forces to re-create the bright and beautiful world of Shrek the Musical includes co-director Sam Holmes (Club Tropicana the Musical), who returns to the swamp having played Lord Farquaad in the previous UK tour.He is joined by acclaimed director and choreographer Nick Winston (Bonnie and Clyde, Arts Theatre; Beauty and the Beast, UK tour).

“Set and costume design will be by Philip Witcomb (Bonnie & Clyde In Concert, Theatre Royal Drury Lane; Jack & The Beanstalk, Everyman Theatre Cheltenham). Further creative team includes Ben Cracknel (Lighting) and Ben Harrison (Sound).”

How to get tickets to Shrek the Musical in Glasgow

Tickets for the shows at Glasgow’s Kings Theatre go on sale from Friday, October 21 and can be purchased through the ATG Tickets website .

