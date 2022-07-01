From a six-bedroom house with a private pool to a luxury castle with its own wine cellar, there are a range of places you can stay within an hour from Glasgow.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Amid train strikes and airport chaos, 2022 is another perfect year to enjoy a staycation with your friends or family.

Staycations became increasingly popular during the pandemic due to travel restrictions for going abroad.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Whether you are looking for a romantic weekend getaway, or a family trip to the seaside - there is something for all tastes on Airbnb.

We listed 10 of the most expensive holiday lets within an hour of Glasgow - and included their nightly prices for available weekends in August.

Most expensive for romantic breaks

Pod 2

This quirky one-bedroom and one-bathroom glamping pod can sleep up to four guests.

The amazing views, private space and hot tub make for a romantic getaway - and you are welcome to bring your furry friend.

Outside, there is a hot tub, free parking and a terrace with seating.

Inside, there is a fireplace, a large television with Netflix and a private double bed.

Nearby you can make use of the tranquil fishing pond, or head into Kilmarnock where you will find supermarkets, a cinema, restaurants and a leisure complex with Go Karting and Bowling.

Distance from Glasgow: 40-minute drive

Price per night for a weekend in August: £268 (plus cleaning and service fees)

Star rating: 4.98

Find out more and book here .

Riverside View Apartment

This stunning two-bedroom and two-bathroom apartment can sleep up to four guests.

Outside, there is outdoor seating and a barbecue - which makes for a romantic dinner setting, with uninterrupted views of the River Leven and the mountains of Loch Lomond.

Inside, there is a cosy living room, an en-suite bathroom and a fully equipped kitchen.

Nearby, Balloch has lots to offer including the Sea Life Aquarium, a castle with a country park, a golf course, Loch Lomond Bird of Prey Centre and great shops, pubs and restaurants.

Distance from Glasgow: 50-minute drive

Price per night for a weekend in August: £240 (plus cleaning and service fees)

Star rating: 5

Find out more and book here .

Most expensive for city-centre breaks

Finnieston Townhouse

This charming three-bedroom and three-bathroom townhouse can sleep up to eight guests.

Outside, there is a hot tub, a modern fire pit with seating and a pizza oven and a barbecue - as well as parking on site.

Inside, there is a cinema room, a pool table, a bar, a large dining table and a dedicated workspace.

Nearby you can explore and enjoy everything that Glasgow has to offer; Kelvingrove Park, the Gallery of Modern Art, the OVO Hydro - and ample shops, bars and restaurants.

Distance from Glasgow: 25-minute walk

Price per night for a weekend in August: £1,696 (plus cleaning and service fees)

Find out more and book here .

Central duplex

This well-stocked three-bedroom and one-bathroom villa can sleep up to five guests.

Outside, there is free parking and you are based in the centre of Glasgow Green - so guests can enjoy a walk, while taking a look at the many monuments and statues.

Inside, there is a washing machine, a modern bathroom with power shower, and a well equipped kitchen.

Nearby you can explore and enjoy everything that Glasgow has to offer; Kelvingrove Park, the Gallery of Modern Art, the OVO Hydro - and ample shops, bars and restaurants.

Distance from Glasgow: 25-minute walk

Price per night for a weekend in August: £819 (plus cleaning and service fees)

Find out more and book here .

Most expensive by the beach

Large 4-bedroom beach house with exceptional views

This pet-friendly four-bedroom and one-bathroom house can sleep up to 10 guests.

Outside, there is a hot tub, a balcony with exceptional views, seating for some al fresco dining, and private parking for three cars.

Inside, there is a home gym, a free-standing bath and a fully equipped kitchen.

Nearby, Seamill beach is just 100 metres away - and the village has a golf course and direct access to Ayrshire Coastal Path.

Distance from Glasgow: One hour drive

Price per night for a weekend in August: £465 (plus cleaning and service fees)

Find out more and book here .

Most expensive for family holidays

Townhouse in Glasgow City

This modern three-bedroom and three-bathroom townhouse can sleep up to four guests.

Outside, there is free parking and an enclosed garden. Inside, there is a washing machine, a dedicated workspace and a fire pit.

Nearby, there is a large Morrisons and Tesco, as well as a golf course. It is also close enough to explore what Glasgow city centre has to offer.

Distance from Glasgow: 15-minute drive

Price per night for a weekend in August: £1,520 (plus cleaning and service fees)

Find out more and book here .

Quiet located semi-detached home

This semi-detached two-bedroom and one-bathroom house can sleep up to four guests.

Outside, there is a hot tub and private driveway parking. Inside, there is a cosy living room with a television, a washing machine and a bath.

Nearby you can relax at Erskine beach, enjoy the Freelands Road play area, or explore the town of Clydebank.

Distance from Glasgow: 40-minute drive

Price per night for a weekend in August: £574 (plus cleaning and service fees)

Find out more and book here .

Most expensive for large groups (12 plus people)

The Old Manse

This traditional six-bedroom and three-bathroom villa can sleep up to 13 guests.

Outside, there is private driveway parking, a large garden with outdoor seating and access to a tennis court. Inside, there is a fireplace, a workspace, a well equipped kitchen and a washing machine.

Nearby there is a retail park with McDonald’s, Pizza Hut, KFC, Argos and Sainsbury’s.

Distance from Glasgow: 30-minute drive

Price per night for a weekend in August: £1,588 (plus cleaning and service fees)

Star rating: 4.71

Find out more and book here .

High Brownmuir Farm

This modern six-bedroom and six-bathroom villa can sleep up to 12 guests.

Outside, there is private driveway parking, a large garden with outdoor seating, a balcony and a hot tub. Inside, there is a washing machine, a pool table and a home gym.

Nearby there are shops, pubs and restaurants in the village of Strathaven.

Distance from Glasgow: 40-minute drive

Price per night for a weekend in August: £2,064 (plus cleaning and service fees)

Star rating: 4.89

Find out more and book here .

Luxury Castle Elegantly Styled & Serviced

And finally, it would be rude not to mention that you can stay in a castle.

This pet-friendly six-bedroom and five-bathroom villa can sleep up to 12 guests.

Outside, there is a hot tub, a woodfired pizza oven and a barbecue - as well as a rugby pitch in the garden. Inside, there is a home gym, five fireplaces and a wine cellar.

Neaby there are great links to Glasgow city centre, and there are parks and restraurants within walking distance.

Distance from Glasgow: 20-minutes drive

Price per night for a weekend in August: £4,497 (plus cleaning and service fees)