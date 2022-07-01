Amid train strikes and airport chaos, 2022 is another perfect year to enjoy a staycation with your friends or family.
Staycations became increasingly popular during the pandemic due to travel restrictions for going abroad.
Whether you are looking for a romantic weekend getaway, or a family trip to the seaside - there is something for all tastes on Airbnb.
We listed 10 of the most expensive holiday lets within an hour of Glasgow - and included their nightly prices for available weekends in August.
Most expensive for romantic breaks
Pod 2
This quirky one-bedroom and one-bathroom glamping pod can sleep up to four guests.
The amazing views, private space and hot tub make for a romantic getaway - and you are welcome to bring your furry friend.
Outside, there is a hot tub, free parking and a terrace with seating.
Inside, there is a fireplace, a large television with Netflix and a private double bed.
Nearby you can make use of the tranquil fishing pond, or head into Kilmarnock where you will find supermarkets, a cinema, restaurants and a leisure complex with Go Karting and Bowling.
Distance from Glasgow: 40-minute drive
Price per night for a weekend in August: £268 (plus cleaning and service fees)
Star rating: 4.98
Riverside View Apartment
This stunning two-bedroom and two-bathroom apartment can sleep up to four guests.
Outside, there is outdoor seating and a barbecue - which makes for a romantic dinner setting, with uninterrupted views of the River Leven and the mountains of Loch Lomond.
Inside, there is a cosy living room, an en-suite bathroom and a fully equipped kitchen.
Nearby, Balloch has lots to offer including the Sea Life Aquarium, a castle with a country park, a golf course, Loch Lomond Bird of Prey Centre and great shops, pubs and restaurants.
Distance from Glasgow: 50-minute drive
Price per night for a weekend in August: £240 (plus cleaning and service fees)
Star rating: 5
Most expensive for city-centre breaks
Finnieston Townhouse
This charming three-bedroom and three-bathroom townhouse can sleep up to eight guests.
Outside, there is a hot tub, a modern fire pit with seating and a pizza oven and a barbecue - as well as parking on site.
Inside, there is a cinema room, a pool table, a bar, a large dining table and a dedicated workspace.
Nearby you can explore and enjoy everything that Glasgow has to offer; Kelvingrove Park, the Gallery of Modern Art, the OVO Hydro - and ample shops, bars and restaurants.
Distance from Glasgow: 25-minute walk
Price per night for a weekend in August: £1,696 (plus cleaning and service fees)
Central duplex
This well-stocked three-bedroom and one-bathroom villa can sleep up to five guests.
Outside, there is free parking and you are based in the centre of Glasgow Green - so guests can enjoy a walk, while taking a look at the many monuments and statues.
Inside, there is a washing machine, a modern bathroom with power shower, and a well equipped kitchen.
Nearby you can explore and enjoy everything that Glasgow has to offer; Kelvingrove Park, the Gallery of Modern Art, the OVO Hydro - and ample shops, bars and restaurants.
Distance from Glasgow: 25-minute walk
Price per night for a weekend in August: £819 (plus cleaning and service fees)
Most expensive by the beach
Large 4-bedroom beach house with exceptional views
This pet-friendly four-bedroom and one-bathroom house can sleep up to 10 guests.
Outside, there is a hot tub, a balcony with exceptional views, seating for some al fresco dining, and private parking for three cars.
Inside, there is a home gym, a free-standing bath and a fully equipped kitchen.
Nearby, Seamill beach is just 100 metres away - and the village has a golf course and direct access to Ayrshire Coastal Path.
Distance from Glasgow: One hour drive
Price per night for a weekend in August: £465 (plus cleaning and service fees)
Most expensive for family holidays
Townhouse in Glasgow City
This modern three-bedroom and three-bathroom townhouse can sleep up to four guests.
Outside, there is free parking and an enclosed garden. Inside, there is a washing machine, a dedicated workspace and a fire pit.
Nearby, there is a large Morrisons and Tesco, as well as a golf course. It is also close enough to explore what Glasgow city centre has to offer.
Distance from Glasgow: 15-minute drive
Price per night for a weekend in August: £1,520 (plus cleaning and service fees)
Quiet located semi-detached home
This semi-detached two-bedroom and one-bathroom house can sleep up to four guests.
Outside, there is a hot tub and private driveway parking. Inside, there is a cosy living room with a television, a washing machine and a bath.
Nearby you can relax at Erskine beach, enjoy the Freelands Road play area, or explore the town of Clydebank.
Distance from Glasgow: 40-minute drive
Price per night for a weekend in August: £574 (plus cleaning and service fees)
Most expensive for large groups (12 plus people)
The Old Manse
This traditional six-bedroom and three-bathroom villa can sleep up to 13 guests.
Outside, there is private driveway parking, a large garden with outdoor seating and access to a tennis court. Inside, there is a fireplace, a workspace, a well equipped kitchen and a washing machine.
Nearby there is a retail park with McDonald’s, Pizza Hut, KFC, Argos and Sainsbury’s.
Distance from Glasgow: 30-minute drive
Price per night for a weekend in August: £1,588 (plus cleaning and service fees)
Star rating: 4.71
High Brownmuir Farm
This modern six-bedroom and six-bathroom villa can sleep up to 12 guests.
Outside, there is private driveway parking, a large garden with outdoor seating, a balcony and a hot tub. Inside, there is a washing machine, a pool table and a home gym.
Nearby there are shops, pubs and restaurants in the village of Strathaven.
Distance from Glasgow: 40-minute drive
Price per night for a weekend in August: £2,064 (plus cleaning and service fees)
Star rating: 4.89
Luxury Castle Elegantly Styled & Serviced
And finally, it would be rude not to mention that you can stay in a castle.
This pet-friendly six-bedroom and five-bathroom villa can sleep up to 12 guests.
Outside, there is a hot tub, a woodfired pizza oven and a barbecue - as well as a rugby pitch in the garden. Inside, there is a home gym, five fireplaces and a wine cellar.
Neaby there are great links to Glasgow city centre, and there are parks and restraurants within walking distance.
Distance from Glasgow: 20-minutes drive
Price per night for a weekend in August: £4,497 (plus cleaning and service fees)