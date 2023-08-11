How well do you know Glasgow?

How well do you think you know Glasgow? No one knows the streets of our city better than the Glaswegian taxi driver, with a brain that might as well be branded with Glasgow’s grid-iron street pattern, knowing all the shortcuts, one-way roads, cut-offs, roadworks, and temporary traffic lights in place across the breadth of Glasgow - alongside some of the best patter you can find in the city.

Right now Glasgow needs taxi drivers more than ever - as the nightlife scene bounces back following Covid-19 pandemic and lockdowns - the taxi trade struggles to bounce back following the debt incurred over lockdown and the LEZ restrictions forcing the fleet to modernise.

Think you’ve got what it takes to be a Glasgow taxi driver? Glasgow Taxis created a mock exam portal for potential taxi drivers designed to mimic the one administered by Glasgow City Council. We put together some questions from mock exams to see just how well the average Glaswegian would fare in the test.

To become a taxi driver you first need a drivers license which you’ve held for longer than a year, then you need to pass a topographical test like the one below (scoring over 75% with 45 minutes to complete the exam), have an LEZ compliant vehicle, and you need to be at least 21 years old.

Think you’ve got what it takes to be a Taxi Driver? If you score more than 20 (75%) out of these 25 questions - then you stand a pretty good chance of passing the real topographical test! Want to become a taxi driver for real? You can apply here at Glasgow City Council.

1. Where is The Scotia?

Bath Street / West Campbell Street

Stockwell Street / Howard Street

Great Western Road / Fifth Avenue

Union Street / Gordon Street

2. St Andrews Bridge connects to which of the below?

Adelphi Street / Clyde Walkway

Clyde Place / Broomielaw

Jocelyn Sqaure / Saltmarket

Ballater Street / Crown Street

3. Where are STV headquarters?

Bath Street / Buchanan Street

Pacific Quay / Govan Road

Hope Street / Cowcaddens Road

West Nile Street / Sauchiehall Street

4. In which district is Gray Street?

Charing Cross

Kelvingrove

Lambhill

Kingston

5. Where is Chinaskis?

Glassford Street / Wilson Street

Wilson Street / Glassford Street

North Street / Sauchiehall Street

Wilson Street / Virginia Street

6. In which district is Caledonian Crescent?

Darnley

Summerston

Provanmill

Kelvinbridge

7. Where is Chaophraya restaurant located?

Saltmarket / Jocelyn Square

Royal crescent / Sauchiehall Street

Union Street / Gordon Street

Nelson Mandela Place / Buchanan Street

8. Where is Celtic Park?

Mount Blow Road / Great Western Road

Celtic Way / London Road

University Avenue / Kelvin Way

Springfield Quay / Paisley Road

9. Jamaica Street runs from…

Liddesdale Road to Scaraway Place

St Vincent Street to Sauchiehall Street

Argyle Street to Glasgow Bridge

Holland Street to West Nile Street

10. Where is Fullarton Park?

Renfield Street / Bath Street

Albion Street / Bell Street

Finnieston Street / Lancefield Quay

Tollcross Road / Amulree Street

11. In which district is Gairbraid Avenue?

Ladywell

Balornock

Possilpark

Maryhill

12. West Regent Street runs from…

Holland Street to West Nile Street

Birsay Street to Liddesdale Square

Holland Street to George Square

Sauchiehall Street to Holm Street / Argyle Street

13. Where is Gartnavel Royal Hospital?

Balornock Road / Stobhill Gardens

Great Western Road / Shelley Road

Carntyne Road / Lightburn Place

Govan Road / Moss Road

14. In which district is Niddrie Road?

Queen’s Park

Kelvindale

Linthouse

Queenslie

15. Ellesmere Street runs from…

Tantallon Road to Fernleigh Road

Possil Road to Bardowie Street

Bagnell Street to Royston Road

Firhill Road to Stronend Street

16. Where is the Rangers Supporters Club?

Edmiston Drive / Broomloan Road

Shieldhall Road / Drumoyne Road

Mallaig Drive / Shieldhall Road

Craigton Road / Shieldhall Road

17. Which of these streets are in Carntyne?

Tanfield Street

Westmuir Street

Cardowan Road

Eagle Street

18. In which district is Castlebay Street?

Southpark Village

Townhead

High Possil

Knightswoods

19. Where is Hotel Du Vin?

Hughenden Lane / Great Western Road

Great Western Road / Hyndland Road

Great Western Road / Kirklee Road

Shelley Road / Great Western Road

20. Robertson Street runs from…

Glasgow Cross to Castle Street

Balgrayhill Road to Petershill Road

Argyle Street to Broomielaw

Argyle Street to Glasgow Bridge

21. Where is Police Scotland HQ?

Saltmarket / Clyde Street

French Street / Clyde Gateway

George Square / Queen Street

Baird Street / Pinkston Drive

22. In which district is Closeburn Street?

Carswellbank

Colston

Pollokshaws

Possilpark

23. Where is the Barrowland Ballroom?

London Road / Bain Street

Gallowgate / Kent Street

Templeton Street / The Green

Greendyke Street / Charlotte Street

24. Rye Road runs from…

Westerhouse Road to Gartloch Road

Broomfield Road to Ryemount Road

Springburn Road to Red Road

Hornshill Street to Craigenbay Street

25. Where is Barolo restaurant?

Clyde Street / Jamaica Street

Mitchell Street / Gordon Street

Maryhill Road / Kirkland Street

Bath Street / Renfield Street

