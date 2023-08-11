Take the Glasgow Taxis test: How well do you know Glasgow?
How well do you know Glasgow?
How well do you think you know Glasgow? No one knows the streets of our city better than the Glaswegian taxi driver, with a brain that might as well be branded with Glasgow’s grid-iron street pattern, knowing all the shortcuts, one-way roads, cut-offs, roadworks, and temporary traffic lights in place across the breadth of Glasgow - alongside some of the best patter you can find in the city.
Right now Glasgow needs taxi drivers more than ever - as the nightlife scene bounces back following Covid-19 pandemic and lockdowns - the taxi trade struggles to bounce back following the debt incurred over lockdown and the LEZ restrictions forcing the fleet to modernise.
Think you’ve got what it takes to be a Glasgow taxi driver? Glasgow Taxis created a mock exam portal for potential taxi drivers designed to mimic the one administered by Glasgow City Council. We put together some questions from mock exams to see just how well the average Glaswegian would fare in the test.
To become a taxi driver you first need a drivers license which you’ve held for longer than a year, then you need to pass a topographical test like the one below (scoring over 75% with 45 minutes to complete the exam), have an LEZ compliant vehicle, and you need to be at least 21 years old.
Think you’ve got what it takes to be a Taxi Driver? If you score more than 20 (75%) out of these 25 questions - then you stand a pretty good chance of passing the real topographical test! Want to become a taxi driver for real? You can apply here at Glasgow City Council.
1. Where is The Scotia?
- Bath Street / West Campbell Street
- Stockwell Street / Howard Street
- Great Western Road / Fifth Avenue
- Union Street / Gordon Street
2. St Andrews Bridge connects to which of the below?
- Adelphi Street / Clyde Walkway
- Clyde Place / Broomielaw
- Jocelyn Sqaure / Saltmarket
- Ballater Street / Crown Street
3. Where are STV headquarters?
- Bath Street / Buchanan Street
- Pacific Quay / Govan Road
- Hope Street / Cowcaddens Road
- West Nile Street / Sauchiehall Street
4. In which district is Gray Street?
- Charing Cross
- Kelvingrove
- Lambhill
- Kingston
5. Where is Chinaskis?
- Glassford Street / Wilson Street
- Wilson Street / Glassford Street
- North Street / Sauchiehall Street
- Wilson Street / Virginia Street
6. In which district is Caledonian Crescent?
- Darnley
- Summerston
- Provanmill
- Kelvinbridge
7. Where is Chaophraya restaurant located?
- Saltmarket / Jocelyn Square
- Royal crescent / Sauchiehall Street
- Union Street / Gordon Street
- Nelson Mandela Place / Buchanan Street
8. Where is Celtic Park?
- Mount Blow Road / Great Western Road
- Celtic Way / London Road
- University Avenue / Kelvin Way
- Springfield Quay / Paisley Road
9. Jamaica Street runs from…
- Liddesdale Road to Scaraway Place
- St Vincent Street to Sauchiehall Street
- Argyle Street to Glasgow Bridge
- Holland Street to West Nile Street
10. Where is Fullarton Park?
- Renfield Street / Bath Street
- Albion Street / Bell Street
- Finnieston Street / Lancefield Quay
- Tollcross Road / Amulree Street
11. In which district is Gairbraid Avenue?
- Ladywell
- Balornock
- Possilpark
- Maryhill
12. West Regent Street runs from…
- Holland Street to West Nile Street
- Birsay Street to Liddesdale Square
- Holland Street to George Square
- Sauchiehall Street to Holm Street / Argyle Street
13. Where is Gartnavel Royal Hospital?
- Balornock Road / Stobhill Gardens
- Great Western Road / Shelley Road
- Carntyne Road / Lightburn Place
- Govan Road / Moss Road
14. In which district is Niddrie Road?
- Queen’s Park
- Kelvindale
- Linthouse
- Queenslie
15. Ellesmere Street runs from…
- Tantallon Road to Fernleigh Road
- Possil Road to Bardowie Street
- Bagnell Street to Royston Road
- Firhill Road to Stronend Street
16. Where is the Rangers Supporters Club?
- Edmiston Drive / Broomloan Road
- Shieldhall Road / Drumoyne Road
- Mallaig Drive / Shieldhall Road
- Craigton Road / Shieldhall Road
17. Which of these streets are in Carntyne?
- Tanfield Street
- Westmuir Street
- Cardowan Road
- Eagle Street
18. In which district is Castlebay Street?
- Southpark Village
- Townhead
- High Possil
- Knightswoods
19. Where is Hotel Du Vin?
- Hughenden Lane / Great Western Road
- Great Western Road / Hyndland Road
- Great Western Road / Kirklee Road
- Shelley Road / Great Western Road
20. Robertson Street runs from…
- Glasgow Cross to Castle Street
- Balgrayhill Road to Petershill Road
- Argyle Street to Broomielaw
- Argyle Street to Glasgow Bridge
21. Where is Police Scotland HQ?
- Saltmarket / Clyde Street
- French Street / Clyde Gateway
- George Square / Queen Street
- Baird Street / Pinkston Drive
22. In which district is Closeburn Street?
- Carswellbank
- Colston
- Pollokshaws
- Possilpark
23. Where is the Barrowland Ballroom?
- London Road / Bain Street
- Gallowgate / Kent Street
- Templeton Street / The Green
- Greendyke Street / Charlotte Street
24. Rye Road runs from…
- Westerhouse Road to Gartloch Road
- Broomfield Road to Ryemount Road
- Springburn Road to Red Road
- Hornshill Street to Craigenbay Street
25. Where is Barolo restaurant?
- Clyde Street / Jamaica Street
- Mitchell Street / Gordon Street
- Maryhill Road / Kirkland Street
- Bath Street / Renfield Street