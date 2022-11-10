The Garage posted the TikTok showing the odd items they sweep from the floor after a Halloween club night.

We’ve all been there - you wake up after a night out hitting Glasgow’s clubs only to find you’re missing your wallet, phone, and one of your trainers. There’s no shame in it, The Garage certainly don’t seem to think so after sharing the lost items from their Halloween club night.

The Garage is one of the biggest clubs in Glasgow - set over three floors, there’s plenty of opportunity to get lost in the massive halls and criss-crossing hallways and staircases. Many people seem to have left behind parts of their halloween costumes (and other personal items…) in their travels around the massive club.

We don’t envy the clean-up crew at the end of the night - but we’re happy they shared some of their odd finds while clearing the floors of The Garage after hours.

Posting on TikTok on November 8, The Garage shared the video set to Crystal Dolphin by Engelwood. They captioned the video ‘Things found in the club- Halloween Edition!’.

They found the standard affair for any club cleaner on a halloween night - including inflatables, masks, devil horns, and laser gun props. What the cleaners weren’t expecting to find was toothpaste, and a pair of lacy pants from H&M.

Advertisement