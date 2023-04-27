1 . Laings(1840)

Laings the jeweller has long had roots in the community of Glasgow. They opened in 1840 and are still run by the sixth generation of the same family. You can find their flagship store today in the Argyll Arcade. Pictured here are Glasgow School of Art Students working with Laings in the late 60s. Championed by Robert Laing of the fourth generation, he worked with three students over a four-year period from 1967-1970. Laings crafted avant-garde jewellery designs to enter the Diamond International Awards sponsored by De Beers. (Pic: Laings)