Although we may now be heading into the summer months, the weather in Glasgow is never predictable so no matter whether you are looking for something fun to do with the kids at the weekend or a visitor coming to the city for the first time, we’ve got you covered.
Here are the Top 10 things to do in Glasgow on a dreich day, according to Tripadvisor reviews from some of the city’s finest museums to partaking in a local drink.
1. Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum
Many locals and visitors have passed through the doors of Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum. There’s no shortage of things to see as you wander around which includes art by the likes of Renoir and Dali as well as animals, ancient Egypt and much more.
2. Riverside Museum
One of the city’s newest attractions is the Riverside Museum which boasts over 3,000 objects that showcases the part Glasgow played in heavy industries. Photo: National World
3. Celtic Park
The only football stadium that is featured on our list is Celtic Park where you can tour the stadium and find out all about the club’s history. Photo: Rob Casey - SNS Group
4. Glengoyne Distillery
A Highland distillery on the doorstep of Glasgow where you can find out all about the distilling process and also enjoy a dram even if the rain is teeming down. Photo: Glengoyne