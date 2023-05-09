Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
5 hours ago Pharmacies to offer prescriptions for 7 new conditions amid GP crisis
1 hour ago Celtic stars dominate as PFA Scotland announce Team of the Year
1 hour ago Police cleared by two watchdogs over handling of Nicola Bulley case
3 hours ago GB News in breach of Ofcom rules for second time
3 hours ago The Demon Headmaster’s Terrence Hardiman dies aged 86
5 hours ago Deposit-free mortgage aimed at trapped renters launched for first time

Glasgow things to do: Top 10 activities for a rainy day in Glasgow, according to TripAdvisor reviews

There’s plenty of things to do in Glasgow if it’s pouring from the heavens

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville
Published 9th May 2023, 13:04 BST

Although we may now be heading into the summer months, the weather in Glasgow is never predictable so no matter whether you are looking for something fun to do with the kids at the weekend or a visitor coming to the city for the first time, we’ve got you covered.

Here are the Top 10 things to do in Glasgow on a dreich day, according to Tripadvisor reviews from some of the city’s finest museums to partaking in a local drink.

Undefined: gallery
Many locals and visitors have passed through the doors of Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum. There’s no shortage of things to see as you wander around which includes art by the likes of Renoir and Dali as well as animals, ancient Egypt and much more.

1. Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum

Many locals and visitors have passed through the doors of Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum. There’s no shortage of things to see as you wander around which includes art by the likes of Renoir and Dali as well as animals, ancient Egypt and much more.

One of the city’s newest attractions is the Riverside Museum which boasts over 3,000 objects that showcases the part Glasgow played in heavy industries.

2. Riverside Museum

One of the city’s newest attractions is the Riverside Museum which boasts over 3,000 objects that showcases the part Glasgow played in heavy industries. Photo: National World

The only football stadium that is featured on our list is Celtic Park where you can tour the stadium and find out all about the club’s history.

3. Celtic Park

The only football stadium that is featured on our list is Celtic Park where you can tour the stadium and find out all about the club’s history. Photo: Rob Casey - SNS Group

A Highland distillery on the doorstep of Glasgow where you can find out all about the distilling process and also enjoy a dram even if the rain is teeming down.

4. Glengoyne Distillery

A Highland distillery on the doorstep of Glasgow where you can find out all about the distilling process and also enjoy a dram even if the rain is teeming down. Photo: Glengoyne

Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:GlasgowTripAdvisorMuseumsWeatherScotland