Top 8 independent bookshops in Glasgow

There are a number of independent stores across the city

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville
Published 25th Apr 2023, 12:06 BST

No matter what you are looking for, Glasgow’s bookshops will have you covered with a number of various titles in stock from contemporary to radical authors.

If you fancy checking out any of the city’s independent retailers, we have you covered from the West End to the Southside.

Here’s a list of some of Glasgow’s best independent bookshops.

1. Thistle Books

This family run second hand bookshop has been operating in the West End since 1998 and sell good quality books.

1. Thistle Books

This family run second hand bookshop has been operating in the West End since 1998 and sell good quality books.

2. Voltair & Rousseau Bookshop

You are likely to find whatever you are looking for in this bookstore as they stock absolutely everything.

2. Voltair & Rousseau Bookshop

You are likely to find whatever you are looking for in this bookstore as they stock absolutely everything.

3. Hyndland Bookshop

The independent store has been serving the people of Glasgow since 1982 and have been in their current location for over 25 years. They stock a number of titles and have been giving radical voices a place on their shelves for many years.

3. Hyndland Bookshop

The independent store has been serving the people of Glasgow since 1982 and have been in their current location for over 25 years. They stock a number of titles and have been giving radical voices a place on their shelves for many years.

4. Good Press

Good Press are totally dedicated to independent and self published printed authors.

4. Good Press

Good Press are totally dedicated to independent and self published printed authors.

