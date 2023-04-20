Fly away in May: The top 12 cheapest destinations from Glasgow Airport

As the good weather approaches and the brighter nights become more noticeable some people may already be thinking of getting away for a short break.
Glasgow Airport has a number of cheap flights which depart the airport each day to take travellers away to some beautfiul places.
We used data from Skyscanner to work out which flights from Glasgow will be the cheapest options in May.
If you are looking to get away for a few days break and want to get value for money, here are the top 12 cheapest destinations to fly to directly from Glasgow Airport this May.
1. Dublin
There is no shortage of cheap flights to Dublin throughout May where you can head over the Irish Sea and enjoy a pint of Guinness near to the River Liffey. You can head over to Dublin from only £23pp return between 5-8 May. There is also a number of other cheap return flights under £30. Photo: MA
2. Brussels
The Belgian capital is full of great bars serving local beer and quaint chocolate shops. The Parc du Cinquantenaire is also a brilliant place to wander around. A return flight from Glasgow to Brussels between 12-15 May will set you back £31pp return. . Photo: Pixabay
3. Wroclaw
Direct flights from Glasgow to Wroclaw begin at £38 return from 28-31 May. The Polish city has a number of magnificent buildings with the market square being at the very heart of it all. Photo: Sean Gallup
4. Belfast
If you want to find out more about the Titanic why not visit the very place it was built where the museum will give you all the information you require. Flights to Belfast direct from Glasgow are £48pp return from 12-14 May. Photo: Titanic Belfast website