Glasgow Airport passengers facing potential disruptions ahead of summer season

Unite who is one of the largest unions in the UK has warned that passengers could be facing potential disruption at Glasgow Airport.

This came after a huge number of ICTS Central Search members rejected a pay offer yesterday (April 19). It is being reported that around 94% of ICTS members which is around 250 staff at the airport rejected the 5% pay offer.

These workers are key to passengers having a smooth journey as upon arrival to the airport they’re the workers who deal with people in the security area directly as well as processing them for flights. As well as that, they deal with emergency services in the building and also cover mobile patrols amongst other roles.

The strikes could disrupt travel across the Highlands and islands.

As the offer has now been rejected, it could mean that Unite take further action and move to an industrial ballot if there are no further improvements on the deal as they claim that the pay offer was effectively a real terms pay cut.

