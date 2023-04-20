Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
13 hours ago Liverpool easyJet flight makes emergency landing in Germany
1 hour ago Jet2 warns UK holidaymakers travelling to Spain of delays
1 hour ago British man jailed for 10 years in Morocco over fake money
1 hour ago Levi Davis: X-factor star may have drowned family fear
2 hours ago Battersea dogs to form guard of honour at Paul O’Grady’s funeral
2 hours ago Moonbin, member of K-pop band Astro, dies at 25

Glasgow Airport passengers facing potential disruptions ahead of summer season

The potential disruption comes amidst a pay dispute

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville
Published 20th Apr 2023, 08:46 BST

Unite who is one of the largest unions in the UK has warned that passengers could be facing potential disruption at Glasgow Airport.

This came after a huge number of ICTS Central Search members rejected a pay offer yesterday (April 19). It is being reported that around 94% of ICTS members which is around 250 staff at the airport rejected the 5% pay offer.

These workers are key to passengers having a smooth journey as upon arrival to the airport they’re the workers who deal with people in the security area directly as well as processing them for flights. As well as that, they deal with emergency services in the building and also cover mobile patrols amongst other roles.

Most Popular
The strikes could disrupt travel across the Highlands and islands.The strikes could disrupt travel across the Highlands and islands.
The strikes could disrupt travel across the Highlands and islands.

As the offer has now been rejected, it could mean that Unite take further action and move to an industrial ballot if there are no further improvements on the deal as they claim that the pay offer was effectively a real terms pay cut.

Talks are still ongoing with proposals having been tabled to give staff increases of between 14% - 26.2% over the past two years. Glasgow Airport is expected to welcome thousands of travellers throughout the summer months and unless a deal is agreed, there could be major disruption to come.

Related topics:DisruptionsDisruptionPassengersUnitePeopleWorkersGlasgowUnionsScotland