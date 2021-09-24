If you’re staying at home this October week, take a look at these destinations.

Glasgow’s October holidays, which run from 11-15 October, are just around the corner.

If you’re not venturing abroad, take a look at these hotels, lodges and cottages - all which have availability for the October week.

Hotels in Glasgow for under £120 per night

If you’re planning on staying closer to home, these Glasgow hotels have availability and are under £120 per night.

Leonardo Inn Glasgow West End - £54 per night

Novotel Glasgow Centre - £58 per night

Travelodge Glasgow Queen Street - £64 per night

Holiday Inn Express Glasgow - City Centre Riverside - £67 per night

Glasgow House - £76 per night

Jurys Inn Glasgow - £82 per night

Alexander Thomson Hotel - £93 per night

Sandyford Lodge - £94 per night

Argyll Hotel - £97 per night

Argyll Guest House - £99 per night

Hilton Glasgow - £100 per night

The Belhaven - £100 per night

Hotel Indigo Glasgow - £103 per night

Charing Cross Guest House - £108 per night

DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Glasgow Central - £118 per night

Further afield

Macdonald Crutherland House Hotel

Picture: Macdonald Hotels

Macdonald Hotels are known for being family-friendly and this grand offering in East Kilbride is also ideal for couples or friends looking to escape and relax this October week.

There’s a swimming pool and Elemis spa as well as 37 acres of grounds to explore.

They have availability from 11-15 October, at £160 per night.

Burnhead Bothy, Kilsyth

Picture: CoolStays

This eco-friendly holiday bothy sleeps four and is located on the 600-acre Burnhead Farm - home to Highland cattle and Swiss Valais sheep.

Relax in the peace and quiet and enjoy views of the Kilsyth hills.

The bothy currently has availability on Cool Stays for 11-15 October, at £99 per night.

The Dome, Lochwinnoch, Renfrewshire

Picture: CoolStays

This spacious glamping dome offers an escape from the city, and sleeps up to four guests. Guests can enjoy outdoor dining and lounging furniture, with fire pit and scope to barbecue if the weather permits.

Inside there’s also a log burner, full bathroom and kitchen and power throughout, making this a comfortable home from home.

The Dome has availability through Cool Stays for 11-15 October, at £130 per night.

The Cottage, Lochwinnoch, Renfrewshire

Picture: CoolStays

This two bedroom Lochwinnoch cottage has a wood-burning stove, spacious lounge and balcony with Loch views.

Sleeping six, it’s an ideal spot for a family or friends getaway and has availability from 11-15 October through Cool Stays for £110 per night.

Log Cabin, Lochwinnoch

Picture: Last Minute Cottages

This luxurious lodge for a family of four is nestled in the woodlands of Clyde Muirshiel Regional Park.

A single-story property, it is decorated with floor-to-ceiling windows to make the most of the countryside views over Lochwinnoch.

The master bedroom comes with a king-size bed, Smart TV, and stylish en suite, whilst the spacious open plan lounge/kitchen/diner comes with a wood burner to keep warm on chilly winter nights.

To relax, visitors can find a private hot tub behind the French doors for relaxing and stargazing. Nearby Castle Semple is a great day out for those who wish to participate in an array of water sports.

The lodge has availability from 11 – 15 October at £866 for four people

Garraidh Ghorm Pod, Portree

Picture: Last Minute Cottages

This pretty property is ideal as a romantic break for avid walkers and historians.

There is a rich history to be explored from dinosaur fossils to clan warfare.

The Skye Museum of Island Life is not far and takes you back in time to an old Highland village, offering visitors a unique perspective and insight into island life one hundred years ago.

Its homely open-plan living space has heated flooring throughout, and a small dining area with an integrated halogen hob and microwave for cooking up easy comforting meals.

The double bed is hidden away at the back for the property, with a shower room to wind down after a brisk walk in the chillier months.

For essentials, there are a few general stores, a post office, and a few pubs nearby, surrounded by the landscapes of Skye.

The pod is available from 11 – 15 October, priced at £420 for two people.

Cottage, Laurencekirk, Aberdeenshire

Picture: Last Minute Cottages

This cottage offers an ideal escape for two within a turreted building complete with walled garden in Angus.

There are lots of fantastic places to walk nearby, including the stunning Angus Glens and unspoilt coastal beaches.

Those who favour indoor activities can sample and learn more about Scottish whisky at the Fettercairn Distillery.

The cottage’s glass hallway overlooks the decorative garden and has a cosy lounge with open fire, Smart TV, soundbar, and coffee machine with window seats to enjoy the views over the grounds.

The spiral staircase leads to a king-size bedroom with another open fire and a separate bathroom with a Jacuzzi bath.

The cottage is available from 11- 15 October, priced at £821 for two people.

Quayside Apartment, Oban

Picture: Last Minute Cottages

Quayside is a ground-floor apartment with spectacular views over Asknish Bay which can be seen from every window of the property.

There is a family-friendly open plan kitchen with a dining area, a modern living room, and both the master room and single room can come with an en suite for convenience.

Oban is a picturesque and bustling harbour town with an array of shops and restaurants to experience; known as "The Seafood Capital of Scotland”.

The local area enjoys a thriving community life with cafes, pubs, and boatyard/yachting marina, with outdoor sporting and leisure opportunities, and is renowned for its excellent sailing waters.

The apartment is available from 11- 15 October, priced at £662 for four people.

1 Sandholm, Morar

Picture: Last Minute Cottages

Perched in an elevated location and close to the charming fishing village of Mallaig, this single-story cottage is an ideal relaxing retreat.

The property has an inviting open-plan living room with an open fire, a well-equipped kitchen, and a family bathroom.

A double and a twin room make up the two bedrooms in the property, while the master bedroom displays the perfect view of the surrounding area to wake up to each morning.

Additionally, the renowned West Highland Railway Line runs along the rear of the property, famed for its appearance in the Harry Potter series.

The walking country is abundant, idyllic coastline, lakes, and more that can be visited in and around the area, making it a haven for outdoor enthusiasts.

The cottage has availability from 11- 15 October, priced at £661 for four people.

Larchgrove, Ballindalloch

Picture: Last Minute Cottages

This detached stone cottage has a welcoming sitting room with a TV and woodburning stove, the kitchen is well equipped, and the separate dining area has seating for six.

There are two king-size bedrooms, served by a family bathroom.

To the front of the property, there is a large lawn and gravelled area with furniture.

Grantown-on-Spey has many shops, bars, and restaurants in the town, but there is ample opportunity to explore the Highlands by mountain biking, skiing (in season), fishing, golfing on the area’s five courses, walking in the surrounding hills and woodlands, birdwatching, and following the Castle and Whisky trails.

The cottage has availability from 11-15 October, priced at £685 for four people.

Glen Dye, Aberdeenshire

Picture: Glen Dye

Set in the middle of the estate on the River Dye, surrounded by forest and moorland, the accommodation at Glen Dye ranges across a renovated sawmill, steading cottages, lodges, cabins, caravans, such as a remodelled 1950s Airstream Safari, and bothy.

They’re generally had to get a booking for at peak times, but there’s limited availability from 11-15 October at the Showman’s Caravan in the Garden Camp and Cuttieshillock. Both sleep up to six, with the Showman’s Caravan in the Garden Camp offering exclusive use of the rebuilt Garden Shed, which is now a home to a kitchen including a Big Green Egg and Gozney Pizza Oven as well as a large sitting and eating area.

Cuttieshillock house has a large kitchen, a dining room, a good-sized sitting room and a large outbuilding that is now an artist’s/writer’s studio/hang out space complete with a wood burner.