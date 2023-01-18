We asked an AI what Glasgow would look like in the future

We gave an Artificial Intelligence 10 prompts to see what Glasgow could look like in the future

AI has came a long way in the last 10 years - developing systems to automate self-driving cars, creating a new generation of robots able to walk and react without instruction, and just about anything else artificial intelligence engineers can think of.

Initially AI was trained by engineers to recognise patterns in images for things like CCTV or for combing through picture databases - but in the last eight years AI has advanced rapidly to move on from relatively simple image recognition to the infinitely complex image generation. This means AI can create faces for people that don’t exist, or create it’s own complex art in a matter of seconds - something that would take an artist that has trained for years days to make.

In the last year the release of websites like NightCafe, Hotpot.ai, and ChatGBT have allowed normal people like you or I to interact with and help build up the base of knowledge for AIs.

For this article we wanted to interact with the AI to see just how much they knew about Glasgow, and if they could give us a glimpse into what the future might hold for the city. The AI creates art or text in response to a text prompt, all prompts will be listed above the art with credit given to the respective AI artist.

‘Glasgow as a post-apocalyptic Wonderland’ - NightCafe

A post apocalyptic image of Glasgow generated by the NightCafe AI - the prompt was ‘Glasgow as a post-apocalyptic wonderland’.

‘Self-driving car driving down Argyle Street’ - Hotpot.AI

A self-driving car driving down Argyle Street as imagined by Hotpot.ai

‘Glasgow in the year 3000’ - NightCafe

An AI art generated image of Glasgow in the year 3000

‘Glasgow tenements in the sci-fi future’ - Hotpot.AI

Glasgow Tenements in the sci-fi future, as imagined by Hotpot.ai

‘Glasgow in the Sci-fi future’ - Nightcafe

A grid of four images created by an AI with the prompt ‘Glasgow in the Sci-fi future’

‘A Sci-fi marketplace in Glasgow’ - Hotpot.ai

A steampunk sci-fi marketplace in Glasgow as created by hotpot.ai

‘A Glaswegian man in the year 3000’ - NightCafe

A Glaswegian man 3000 years in the future as imagined by NightCafe, he looks like a noble warrior from a Dune type novel, but for all we know this could be a Glaswegian lollipop man in 5023.

Write an excerpt from a sci-fi novel set in Glasgow in the year 3000 - ChatGBT

‘The sun had just risen over the city of Glasgow, illuminating the towering skyscrapers and bustling streets below. The city had changed greatly over the centuries, but one thing remained the same: its people. They bustled about their business, going to work, school, or the market, all with a sense of purpose and determination.

As I walked down the street, I couldn’t help but marvel at the technology that surrounded me. Self-driving cars zoomed past, their sleek, aerodynamic designs a far cry from the clunky vehicles of the past. Hoverbikes whizzed overhead, their riders’ faces obscured by the reflective visors of their helmets. The buildings themselves were a sight to behold, their facades made of shimmering, almost translucent materials.

I made my way to the marketplace, where vendors had set up shop to sell their wares. The market was a bustling, vibrant place, filled with the sights and sounds of people haggling and bargaining for the best deals. I browsed through the stalls, admiring the advanced technology on display. There were robots that could clean your house, drones that could deliver your groceries, and even devices that could read your mind.

As I walked through the market, I couldn’t help but feel a sense of awe at the world I lived in. Glasgow in the year 3000 was a place of endless possibilities, where technology had advanced to the point where anything seemed possible. I couldn’t wait to see what the future held for this incredible city and its people.’

‘Glasgow city centre in the year 2500’ - NightCafe

Glasgow City Centre in the year 2500 as imagined by the NightCafe AI

‘Write a conclusion to an article about AI art focused on the future of Glasgow for online news publication GlasgowWorld’ - ChatGBT

‘In conclusion, AI art is a rapidly growing field that has the potential to revolutionize the way we create and experience art in the future. Glasgow, with its rich history of innovation and creativity, is well-positioned to be at the forefront of this revolution.

‘From the integration of AI-generated art in public spaces to the establishment of dedicated AI art galleries and institutions, the possibilities are endless. As the technology continues to evolve and improve, we can expect to see even more exciting developments in the field of AI art in Glasgow and beyond.