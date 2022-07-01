With the number of holiday lets rising by 40% in three years we’ve taken a look at some of the nicest cheap stays near Glasgow

The summer holidays are fast approaching and the warmer weather means it’s the perfect time for a staycation.

In the UK the number of holiday lets has risen by 40% in three years, according to BBC analysis of council figures.

This comes as Airbnb has permanently banned parties and events happening at homes on its platform.

The ban was initially a temporary measure put in place during the pandemic, but it proved popular with hosts on the site.

We’ve taken a look at some cheap holiday lets just an hour’s drive from Glasgow for the perfect weekend break.

1. 1 Bed Millport holiday apartment - £70 a night This cosy apartment on HolidayLettings is in the prime location in Millport. Less than a minutes walk away from Kames Bay beach it's perfect for a little summer getaway.

2. 2 bed in Dumbarton - £71 per night This 2 bed apartment on Airbnb has incredible views of the River Leven and Dumbarton Castle. Just five miles from Loch Lomond, there's plenty to explore.

3. 1 Bedroom apartment - Houston Place - £80 per night This apartment on Airbnb in Houston Place is perfectly located between the gorgeous coastline and rolling hills. Just minutes away from the centre of Largs, this is the perfect relaxing getaway.

4. Motorhome in Saltcoats - £80 a night This motorhome on Airbnb sleeps six people, making it the perfect family weekend break. Located near the seaside and on the caravan site, there's plenty to do for all ages.