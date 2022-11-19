Many people compare Glasgow to a jungle - but if I’m a Celebrity was really set in Glasgow, what would the challenges be?

I’m a Celebrity is back and better than ever - with an all-star cast of B-list celebs (and Matt Hancock for some reason) - but it has got us thinking, if there was a Glasgow version of I’m a Celeb, what would the challenges be?

At times just living in Glasgow can feel like some kind of Bush Tucker trial, so we asked our audience - ‘If there was a Glasgow I’m a Celeb, the toughest challenge would be…’

Well we asked and you certainly answered. Here’s some of the best responses we got:

Alan Morrisson said: ‘Surviving the four corners…’ - a big ask for many Glaswegians as the crossroads outside Glasgow Central can feel like a warzone at times - as goths battle spice boys, spice boys battle punters in tracksuits, and just about everyone in between. It’s wild out there.

Aileen Donaghey said: ‘The never ending roadworks on the M8!!’ - too right ma’am, if you’re taking the M8 anytime soon we hope you’ve got a flask of hot tea and a nice long novel, you’ll need it for how long you’ll be stuck in traffic at the roadworks.

Lawson Hale took things a bit more seriously, she said: ‘Climb to the top of the Finnieston crane and squat on the big shack on the end!’ A bold manoeuvre - back in the days before health and safety this would have been seen as a regular Monday morning. Nowadays there’s a lot more checks and balances to stop people mantaling the crane with no support. Famously, Glasgow’s own Limmy bested the Finneston Crane in Limmy’s Show - or was it just a dream? I guess we’ll never know…

Craig Griffin said it simply: ‘Eat a tory’. Right, no one let Matt Hancock see this. I’m sure many Glaswegians would relish the opportunity, but personally we don’t think we could manage a whole one.

Ant and Dec are British TV icons - but we still don’t think they could handle Glasgow as well as they could handle the jungle.

Peter MacDonald said: ‘Getting a black cab after 10pm’. Sadly a real challenge many Glaswegians face as a result of the ongoing Glasgow Taxi Apocalypse. God help these weekend warriors on their next challenge.