What’s it like to work in the Barras in 2023? We visited the market to find out

The Barrowlands is home to Scotland’s most iconic music venue and what was once Britain’s biggest market. It is the centre of community for Glaswegians, old and young, and anyone who comes to visit.
The Barras is still a hive of community activity - awash with people from all over Glasgow, whether they come for a tipple, a nosey around the stalls, or for a late-night gig, they all come together to form the Barras - a place just as edgy, cool, and trendy as it was when it opened 90 years ago.
We headed down to meet Ashleigh, head of Business Development at the Barras, who showed us around. Check our video at the top of the page to see what we found out!