Cocktail of the week: Astro Cooler from Vega bar

The outer space themed bar and bowling alley shows us how we can make the Astro Cooler drink at home.

By Mahnoor Sohail
Monday, 27th September 2021, 4:13 pm

Vega is located on the seventh floor of Yotel in Glasgow, and GlasgowWorld were able to video the bar staff making their Astro Cooler drink, which is available for Glasgow Cocktail Week.

Vega’s bartender Rian Watson, shows our viewers a step by step guide how to make this refreshing cocktail at home.

Ingredients

  • Whitely Neil Rhubarb & Ginger
  • Lemon Juice
  • Mint
  • Fraise de Bois
  • Lemonade

Method

Fill a highball glass with crushed ice and mint, muddle together the gin, lemon juice and Fraise de Bois, top with lemonade and serve with a strawberry.

