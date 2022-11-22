Glasgow teachers going on strike: What does this mean for parents?

Teachers are due to walk out on Thursday and also in two weeks time for a better pay offer.

Teachers in Glasgow will take two days of targeted strike action over the next month in a dispute over pay, their union has announced. Causing frustration and havoc for parents across the city.

Members of Scotland’s largest teaching union, the EIS, are due to take strike action this Thursday, November 24th.

Scottish Secondary Teachers’ Association (SSTA) members were balloted for strike action after rejecting a 5% pay offer, and 90% voted for strike action on a turnout of 62%. The SSTA said that members in some local authority areas will strike on Wednesday, December 7th while others will walk out on Thursday, December 8th.

Catherine Nicol, SSTA president said, “The executive committee felt it had no option but to move to strike action due to the failure of the employers (Cosla) and the Scottish Government to make an improved pay offer.

“The last pay offer was made on August 19th and was quickly rejected by the teacher unions. Despite a series of engagements, not even one more penny has been put on the table.

“Teachers have had enough of fine words and are being forced to take strike action to achieve an improved pay award, I hope the Scottish government will step up and help to avoid teacher strikes that nobody wants.”

Advertisement

Seamus Searson, SSTA general secretary, said the strike action is intended to send a clear message that teachers are serious about a fair pay deal saying, “This common practice of waiting to the last minute to reach a pay agreement shows a complete lack of respect for teachers as this pay award should have been paid in April.

“Teachers pay has fallen in real terms by 25% over the years and the failure t act promptly only adds to teachers frustration. “

But why is it happening, how long for and are there any more planned? Here’s what you need to know.

Why are Glasgow teachers striking?

This week and in two weeks time, teachers will be taking strike action over pay and comes after members of the Educational Institute of Scotland, the country’s largest teaching union, voted overwhelmingly to strike with 96 per cent of those who voted - with a turnout of 71 per cent - backed strike action after a 5 per cent pay rise was rejected earlier this year.

Teachers are now fighting for a 10 per cent pay increase. Explaining why it had to go ahead, Douglas Hutchison, the executive director of education at Glasgow City Council, wrote to parents and apologised for the impact the closures will have on them and their kids.

Advertisement

“I am sorry that learning is being disrupted and you will have to make alternative arrangements for childcare because of this announcement. I hope you will understand that we have been left with no further option but to close our schools and we will post any updates on the council’s normal communication channels.”

Are there any more Glasgow school strikes planned?

At present, there is no further strikes planned, just the national strikes on Thursday followed by the local strikes in just over two weeks time. If this changes, we will update you.

Can I take the day off work to look after my children if I can’t find alternative arrangements?

Yes, you can take time off work to look after your child however it may not be paid, despite the circumstances.

The Department for Business couldn’t confirm that school strikes would qualify as a childcare “emergency”. It advised carers to check their contract for more specific guidance.

Advertisement

Online Work

It’s yet to be confirmed by Glasgow City Council whether there will be schoolwork getting done online on the days affected but it’s hoped there will be a level of flexibility with the strikes coming before the Christmas holidays.

Free School Meals

Mr Hutchison, from Glasgow City Council said, “Our intention is to provide all families entitled to free school meals with a direct payment to their bank accounts to cover the day’s action.