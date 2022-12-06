Ethically Raised have done research into the most popular dog breeds in Glasgow
The UK loves dogs - it’s the most popular pet in Britain and recent research has found that 34 per cent of UK households own a dog.
Raw dog food company Ethically Raised recently conducted a research programme to find out the most popular dog breeds in Glasgow. They determined the top dog breeds by analysing data from dog registrations at The Kennel Club - and then cross refrencing that information with the search volumes for the breeds in the 15 most populated cities across the UK.
10. Swedish Valhund
If you passed a Swedish Valhund being taken a walk in the street you could be forgiven for thinking it was a Welsh Corgi - these dogs share an ancestry with the Welsh breed and have seen an increasing popularity since they nearly went extinct in the 1930s.
Ethically Raised found that the Swedish Valhund had a search volume of 1,000 making it the tenth most popular dog in Glasgow.
9. Border Collie
A classic Scottish dog, it should come as no surprise that these loyal intelligent dogs have made the top ten list.
Ethically Raised found that Border Collies had a search volume of 1,300 - making them the ninth most popular dog in Glasgow.
8. Shih Tzu
These wee dogs have seen an increasing popularity - you’ll often see them walked through Queens Park with their hair tied up in a bobbin. Their name literally translates to ‘Lion Dog’ from Tibetan - although we’ve often heard them referred to as ‘Granny Dogs’ in Glaswegian, and they’re well-known for their ever-growing coat.
With a search volume of 1,300 they’re the eighth most popular dog breed in Glasgow.
7. Clumber Spaniel
Often times in Glasgow we’ve mistaken this dog for a Golden Retriever - but they can be told apart as the Spaniel has the trademark floppy curly ears, and is well-known for being very drooly.
Described by the American Kennel Club as the ‘dignified and mellow hunting companion of kings’ - the Clumber Spaniel is a gentlemanly companion for the dignified Glaswegian. With a search volume of 1,600 it’s the seventh most popular dog breed in Glasgow.
6. Rottweiler
The Rottweiler was to be expected on this list - and for good reason - these big friendly domestic dogs make great additions to many Glasgow families. Descended from the mastiffs of the Roman legion - these dogs command respect and admiration when walking these Glasgow streets.
Reearch found the Rottweiler has a search volume of 1600 - making it the sixth most popular dog in Glasgow.
5. Pomeranian
Quite the departure from the tall, dark and handsome Rottweiler, the Pomeranian is short, cute, and puffy - and is even more popular in Glasgow than the larger breed. Despite their size difference - they have similar demeanours, with the Pomeranian having a real big dog attitude.
Due to their small size - they make perfect city dogs, and explains their place as the fifth most popular dog breed in Glasgow, with a search volume of 1,600.
4. Chow Chow
These ancient chinese dogs are probably more deserving of the title of ‘Lion Dog’ than the Shih Tzu, but that’s just out opinion. Chow-Chow’s are huge dogs - and you can’t help but notice one walking down the street in Glasgow.
They look as if they should be rode into battle and the American Kennel Club describes Chow-Chow’s as ‘dignified, serious-minded, and aloof, the Chow Chow is a breed of unique delights’.
Ethically Raised’s research found that the Chow Chow is the fourth most popular dog in Glasgow, with a search volume of 1,600.
3. Golden Retriever
When you think of a dog, the Golden Retriever is probably what comes to mind. Bred in Scotland. Loyal, friendly, and funny, what more can be said about these dogs, it’s easy to see why they’re so popular.
With a search volume of 1,900, Golden Retrievers are the third most popular dog breed in Glasgow.
2. French Bulldog
The French Bulldog is the perfect city pet - and has seen a massive surge in popularity in recent years. It seems that every influencer in Glasgow has some kind of French Bulldog. If you don’t see these dogs walking the streets of Glasgow - you’ll no doubt see them on your Instagram feed.
Research found that French Bulldogs had a search volume of 1.900 - making it the second most popular dog in Glasgow.
1. Boxer
The Boxer is the most popular dog breed in Glasgow. These big loveable dogs are the perfect dog for any Glaswegian. Described by the American Kennel Club as ‘the whole doggy package’ - Boxers are a fine example of German engineering. Loyal, affectionate, intelligent, and incredibly protective, these dogs are incredibly popular worldwide.
With an outstanding search volume of 3,600, Boxers are the most popular dog breed in Glasgow.