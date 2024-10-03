International travel and hospitality magazine Time Out has announced its seventh annual list of the World’s Coolest Neighbourhoods, with Strathbungo in Glasgow’s Southside being named as one of the hippest areas.
Taking top spot this year was Notre Dame du Mont in Marseille, France with Strathbungo listed as one of three neighbourhoods in the UK on the list along with Stokes Croft & St Paul’s, Bristol and Leyton, London.
We thought we’d put together this neighbourhood guide to the best spots in and around Strathbungo that make this Southside gem such a cool place to live.
1. Lobo
If you are looking for the true taste of the Mediterranean, head to Lobo who serve delicious small plates, cocktails and has a smart vegan menu. It's one of the best spots in the city to head for food. | Lobo
2. Tramway
The Tramway is a great spot for local exhibitions from artists, musicians, and more - they even have a beautiful hidden garden around the back! | Glasgow Life
3. The Bungo
One of the most popular pubs and eateries in Glasgow's thriving South Side, The Bungo has become a centre of the Strathbungo community since opening in 2011. It's a well-established business with an annual turnover of around £1 million, plenty of loyal customers and a full management team and staff in place. This success comes at a price though - the current owners are looking at a selling price of £950,000. | Google Maps
4. The Rum Shack
The Rum Shack is another fantastic spot - alongside being one of the only places in Glasgow offering Caribbean food - it also hosts comedy nights, gigs and more. | Contributed
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.