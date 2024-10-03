3 . The Bungo

One of the most popular pubs and eateries in Glasgow's thriving South Side, The Bungo has become a centre of the Strathbungo community since opening in 2011. It's a well-established business with an annual turnover of around £1 million, plenty of loyal customers and a full management team and staff in place. This success comes at a price though - the current owners are looking at a selling price of £950,000. | Google Maps