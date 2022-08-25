10,000 GlasGLOW tickets sold in first 10 minutes - find out how to get yours

10,000 tickets for GlasGLOW sold within the first 10 minutes of them being on sale.

Organisers itison revealed that people across Scotland were quick off the mark to get their tickets for the show at the Botanic Gardens.

This year’s show, The Land That Time Forgot, will be held between October 26 and November 6, with organisers already hitting the 30,000 tickets sold mark by this afternoon.

Earlybird tickets are still up for grabs, and are available exclusively on the GlasGLOW website.

GlasGLOW will return this October Picture: itison

Creator of GlasGLOW and itison CEO, Oli Norman, said: “The reaction from Glaswegians, and those across Scotland to our earlybird ticket sale has been astounding. We have been blown away by the positive reaction to our new trailers and the storyline.”

Limited earlybird tickets are available at www.itison.com , exclusively priced at:

· Earlybird child: £9 (standard price £12)

· Earlybird adult: £20 (standard price £22)

· Fast Pass & Mallow child: £16 (standard price £20)

· Fast Pass & Mallow adult £28 (standard £30)

Fast Pass & Mallow tickets are a new way to enjoy GlasGLOW, first introduced last year, including a dedicated entrance to avoid any queues plus a campfire classic marshmallow skewer and queues skips straight into the show’s legendary Marshmallowland.

The itison Pumpkin Fund will also return having raised £30,000 for local charities in 2021, spreading pumpkin joy around the city and donating over 2,000 tickets to local community organisations, hospitals and charities.