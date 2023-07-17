16 of the best Glasgow expressions or words that remind our readers of home

There are specific expressions which always make people think of Glasgow

People really do make Glasgow with there being certain expressions and phrases which instantly make people think of the city and home.

One way in which phrases that people associate with Glasgow have been kept alive has been through television shows and movies where ‘Glesga patter’ has been showcased to the world where folk have been ‘geeing it laldy’ and left others absolutely ‘scunnered’.

We asked our GlasgowWorld readers to tell us some of their favourite expressions or words which made them think of Glasgow.

1 . Hen Used as a term of endearment or familiarity for a girl or woman.

2 . Lamentable Lamentable is a term used by an older generation of Glaswegian’s and refers to very bad circumstances.

3 . Crabbit Someone who is grouchy which Craiglang’s Tam certainly is as well as being tight.

4 . Wallop Defined as the ability to effect a forceful impression; punch. Big Innes certainly does both when he arrives in Craiglang.

