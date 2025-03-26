20-minute neighbourhood strategy for Parkhead includes plan for new railway station

An action plan for Parkhead town centre is being drawn up to improve the area as hopes continue it may get its own train station.

Part of the strategy would see the east end area changing to become a 20-minute neighbourhood, which aims for essential services to be within easy reach for walking and cycling.

The action plan is due to be finished in the Autumn and a consultancy team have been appointed at the council.

East End Councillor Kieran Turner pointed out there had been talk of a railway station in Parkhead as he raised issues with the state of a site behind Parkhead Forge at a recent council meeting. He stated that access from Carntyne across the railway line to the shopping centre is “awful.”

An official agreed it was a “difficult junction” for pedestrians and a “challenging” area.

He said they hope to bring forward a proposal to address it.

The officer said: “There is a long term aspiration for a rail haul there. We would continue to support that but it is quite a difficult journey to get a new railway station anywhere.”

He said: “As part of the Parkhead town centre action plan we will look at how to access the town centre from all sides and that would include the north.

“It is certainly something that is front and centre of our thinking.”

The Parkhead action plan is part of major changes contained in the inner east strategic development framework action programme.

Councillors received an update on it at last week’s economy, housing, transport and regeneration committee.

A council paper said: “The action plan will use a placemaking approach to create a vibrant, attractive town centre that can respond to changing needs. It will identify a mix of short, medium, and long-term options that will help improve the quality of the centre and support the creation of a 20-minute sustainable neighbourhood.”

Other developments include public realm makeovers at Duke Street and John Knox Street, 70 affordable homes being built on the former Bellgrove Hotel site and a new park at the Meat Market linking to a path at Duke Street.