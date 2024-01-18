Historic Environment Scotland have protected the row of 300-year-old Cumbernauld cottages under category C listed status

Historic Environment Scotland (HES) has designated the row of cottages from the 1700s that form part of Cumbernauld Cottage Theatre as a listed building at category C.

The three cottages first housed estate workers from Cumbernauld House, and they were likely built around the same time as the House in 1731. In 1962, the Cumbernauld Theatre Group converted the cottages into a community theatre for drama, music, poetry, lectures, and art exhibitions, and it opened to the public as the Cottage Theatre in 1963.

Cumbernauld Theatre quickly became a treasured cultural cornerstone in Cumbernauld’s development as a New Town, and the group and theatre building expanded throughout the ‘70s, ‘80s, and ‘90s.

Since the turn of the century, the theatre has supported productions by professional theatres while continuing to uphold a programme of community projects and events for local groups.

Dara Parsons, Head of Designations at Historic Environment Scotland, said: “Cumbernauld Theatre’s cottage row is a welcome addition to the list of Scotland’s important buildings.

“These cottages are of interest as early estate cottages, but especially for the role they played in the development of Cumbernauld, and the cultural life that was seen as essential for the residents of the new town. We had strong support for the listing during our consultation and are grateful for all those who provided us with information about the significance of the theatre.